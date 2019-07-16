Sign up for our newsletter

Tuesday morning brought big news for TV fans: the nominees for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards!

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences released the list of the top small-screen talent, series, movies and specials that will be battling one another for dominance at the ceremony, which will be held on Sept. 22.

FilmMagic

D'Arcy Carden (NBC's "The Good Place") and Ken Jeong (ABC's "Dr. Ken") presented the nominations at the Wolf Theater at the Television Academy's Saban Media Center. Those chosen featured critical picks, fan favorites and a few unexpected names thrown in.

We fully expected to see nominations for shows like "Game of Thrones," "This Is Us" and "Veep," but what about your favorite shows?

Just take a look at the list of nominations below to find out!

Mahershala Ali, "True Detective" HBO

Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali, "True Detective"

Benicio Del Toro, "Escape at Dannemora"

Hugh Grant, "A Very English Scandal"

Jared Harris, "Chernobyl"

Jharrel Jerome, "When They See Us"

Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon"

Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects" HBO

Lead Actress, Limited Series

Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects"

Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora"

Aunjanue Ellis, "When They See Us"

Joey King, "The Act"

Niecy Nash, "When they See Us"

Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon"

Alan Arkin and Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method" Netflix

Lead Actor, Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"

Ted Danson, "The Good Place"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Prime Video

Lead Actress, Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Rachel Brosnahan, "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"

Natasha Lyonne, "Russian Doll"

Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"

Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia, "This Is Us" NBC

Lead Actor, Drama Series

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Kit Harington, "Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Milo Ventimiglia, "This Is Us"

Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve" BBCAmerica

Lead Actress, Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, "Game of Thrones"

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Viola Davis, "How to Get Away With Murder"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Mandy Moore, "This is Us"

Sandrah Oh, "Killing Eve"

Robin Wright, "House of Cards"

Outstanding Competition Program

"Amazing Race"

"American Ninja Warrior"

"Nailed It!"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"Top Chef"

"The Voice"

Outstanding Television Movie

"Black Mirror: Bandersnatch"

"Brexit"

"Deadwood: The Movie"

"King Lear"

"My Dinner with Hervé"

Jared Harris, "Chernobyl" HBO

Outstanding Limited Series

"Chernobyl"

"Escape at Dannemora"

"Fosse/Verdon"

"Sharp Objects"

"When They See Us"

Outstanding Supporting Actress, Limited Series

Emily Watson, "Chernobyl"

Margaret Qualley, "Fosse/Verdon"

Patricia Clarkson, "Sharp Objects"

Patricia Arquette, "The Act"

Marsha Stephanie Blake, "When They See Us"

Vera Farmiga, "When They See Us"

Outstanding Supporting Actor, Limited Series

Ben Whishaw, "A Very English Scandal"

Stellan Skarsgard, "Chernobyl"

Paul Dano, "Escape at Dannemora"

Michael K. Williams, "When They See Us"

John Leguizamo, "When They See Us"

Asante Blackk, "When They See Us"

Ted Danson and Kristen Bell, "The Good Place" NBC

Outstanding Comedy Series

"Barry"

"Fleabag"

"The Good Place"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Russian Doll"

"Schitt's Creek"

"Veep"

Emilia Clarke, "Game of Thrones" HBO

Outstanding Drama Series

"Better Call Saul"

"Bodyguard"

"Game of Thrones"

"Killing Eve"

"Ozark"

"Pose"

"Succession"

"This Is Us"

Outstanding Guest Actor, Comedy Series

Robert De Niro, "Saturday Night Live"

Adam Sandler, "Saturday Night Live"

Luke Kirby, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Peter MacNicol, "Veep"

John Mulaney, "Saturday Night Live"

Matt Damon, "Saturday Night Live"

Rufus Sewell, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Emma Thompson on "Saturday Night Live" NBC

Outstanding Guest Actress, Comedy Series

Fiona Shaw, "Fleabag"

Kristin Scott Thomas, "Fleabag"

Emma Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"

Sandra Oh, "Saturday Night Live"

Maya Rudolph, "The Judge"

Jane Lynch, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Outstanding Guest Actor, Drama Series

Michael McKean, "Better Call Saul"

Glynn Turman, "How to Get Away With Murder"

Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Kumail Nanjiani, "The Twilight Zone"

Michael Angarano, "This Is Us"

Ron Cephas Jones, "This Is Us"

Outstanding Guest Actress, Drama Series

Jessica Lange, "American Horror Story: Apocalypse"

Carice van Houten, "Game of Thrones"

Cicely Tyson, "How to Get Away With Murder"

Laverne Cox, "Orange Is the New Black"

Cherry Jones, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Phylicia Rashad, "This Is Us"

Outstanding Supporting Actor, Comedy Series

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Anthony Carrigan, "Barry"

Stephen Root, "Barry"

Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"

Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Tony Hale, "Veep"

Outstanding Supporting Actress, Comedy Series

Sarah Goldberg, "Barry"

Sian Clifford, "Fleabag"

Olivia Coleman, "Fleabag"

Betty Gilpin, "GLOW"

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

Marin Hinkle, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Anna Chlumsky, "Veep"

Outstanding Supporting Actor, Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, "Better Call Saul"

Giancarlo Esposito, "Better Call Saul"

Alfie Allen, "Game of Thrones"

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, "Game of Thrones"

Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"

Michael Kelly, "House of Cards"

Outstanding Supporting Actress, Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie, "Game of Thrones"

Lena Headey, "Game of Thrones"

Sophie Turner, "Game of Thrones"

Maisie Williams, "Game of Thrones"

Fiona Shaw, "Killing Eve"

Julia Garner, "Ozark"