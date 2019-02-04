Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 4, 2019, 8:55 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

With Valentine's Day approaching, it's the perfect time to dive into a new romance novel.

If you are someone who loves to get lost in a dramatic storytelling of two lovers, then you're in luck. With the help of Goodreads, we found 10 steamy page-turners that might spark your imagination (wink).

Watch out Christian Grey, you've got some fierce competition! Here are 10 must-read books for "Fifty Shades of Grey" fans, according to Goodreads members.

1. "Bared to You" by Sylvia Day, $11, Amazon

According to Goodreads, this story is about two people struggling to overcome their pasts. Recent college grad Eva and young billionaire Gideon give in to their fiery connection.

2. "Gabriel's Inferno" by Sylvain Reynard, $13, Amazon

Also available at Barnes & Noble.

In this novel, Professor Gabriel is a dignified Dante specialist by day, but by night he devotes himself to a life of pleasure. He works with a graduate student named Julia. We'll leave it at that. Goodreads members give this book 4 out of 5 stars.

3. "On Dublin Street" by Samantha Young, $7, Amazon

After suffering an intense tragedy, Jocelyn moves halfway around the world — and ends up in the arms of a stubborn Scotsman intent on discovering her secrets, according to Goodreads.

4. "Thoughtless" by S.C. Stephens, $17, Amazon

Also available at Barnes & Noble.

Reeling after an unexpected breakup, Kiera turns to local rock star Kellan for comfort. They're just friends ... until one kiss turns their relationship and their world upside down. Goodreads members warn that this story is full of cheating and scandal.

5. "This Man" by by Jodi Ellen Malpas

Also available at Target and Barnes & Noble.

Interior designer Ava arrives at the Manor expecting a routine consultation with an old country gent. Instead she gets devilish playboy Jesse, Goodreads explained. Although Ava knows she should resist her attraction to Jesse, he is determined.

6. "Wallbanger" by Alice Clayton, $14, Amazon

Also available at Barnes & Noble.

Everything about Caroline's new San Francisco apartment is perfect except for one thing: Her neighbor's loud late-night trysts keep her up at night, according to Goodreads. Caroline eventually finds that "her fantasies keep her awake even longer than the noise."

7. "Dirty Billionaire" by Meghan March, $11, Amazon

Also available at Barnes & Noble.

Being a jerk works for rich boy Creighton. But after an unforgettable one-night stand with a mysterious woman, he vows to change. Goodreads members call this book "super dirty."

8. "In Flight" by R.K. Lilley, $12, Amazon

Also available at Barnes and Noble.

Reserved flight attendant Bianca thinks she can handle anything, even juggling a tray of champagne flutes in heels. Then hotel mogul James gets on her plane. Goodreads members give this read 4 out of 5 stars with over 69,000 ratings.

9. "Beautiful Bastard" by Christina Lauren, $11, Amazon

Also available at Barnes and Noble.

They both know office hookups are a bad idea. Too bad whip-smart assistant Chloe and her boss, Bennett, can't keep their hands off each other, according to Goodreads.

10. "Naked" by Raine Miller, $13, Amazon

After London businessman Ethan buys a nude portrait of art student Brynne, he becomes obsessed, determined to win her heart and earn her trust. "Fans of Fifty Shades and Crossfire should definitely check this series out," writes on Goodreads member.