‘The Traitors’ Renewed for Season 3 at Peacock

“The Traitors” has been renewed for Season 3 at Peacock.

The news comes less than a month after the debut of the second season of the hit unscripted series, which launched on Jan. 12. New episodes are still dropping weekly on Thursdays. It also comes just weeks after the series won the Emmy for best casting for a reality series.

Alan Cumming is the show's always well-dressed host. Peacock

Hosted by the inimitable and impeccably dressed Alan Cumming, the series features contestants competing for a grand prize of $250,000. The official description states, “Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor or Traitors makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.”

(l-r) Larsa Pippen, Shereé Whitfield and Phaedra Parks in Episode 203 of “The Traitors.” Euan Cherry / Peacock

The second season features a host of reality stars and other celebrities, including: Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen (“Love Island USA”), Chris ‘C.T.’ Tamburello (“The Challenge”), Dan Gheesling (“Big Brother”), Deontay Wilder (former Boxing Heavyweight Champion), Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (“Love Island UK”), Janelle Pierzina (“Big Brother”), Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio (“The Challenge”), John Bercow (former Speaker of the UK House of Commons), Kate Chastain (“Below Deck”), Kevin Kreider (“Bling Empire”), Larsa Pippen (“The Real Housewives of Miami”), Marcus Jordan (fashion entrepreneur), Maksim Chmerkovskiy (“Dancing with the Stars”), Mercedes “MJ” Javid (“Shahs of Sunset”), Parvati Shallow (“Survivor”), Peppermint (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”), Peter Weber (“The Bachelor”), Phaedra Parks (“Married to Medicine”), Sandra Diaz-Twine (“Survivor”), Shereé Whitfield (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”), Tamra Judge (“The Real Housewives of Orange County”), and Trishelle Cannatella (“The Challenge”).

(l-r) Trishelle Cannatella, Deontay Wilder, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, and Dan Gheesling in Episode 203 of “The Traitors.” Euan Cherry / Peacock

Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Tim Harcourt, and Jack Burgess serve as executive producers on “The Traitors.” Cumming is a producer in addition to hosting. Studio Lambert produces. It was created by IDTV, an All3Media company, and further developed with the RTL Creative Unit.