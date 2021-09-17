'You' season 3 trailer promises the suburbs may be Joe's ultimate undoing

Are “You” ready?

A new trailer for the third season of Netflix’s campy psychological thriller “You” dropped Friday and gives fans a look at the not-so-happily ever after Joe and wife Love get after they move to the suburbs and have a child.

“In my history of scared, this is the most scared I’ve ever been,” Joe, played by Penn Badgley, says in a voiceover in the beginning of the clip before we see and hear his crying newborn son, held by Love, portrayed by Victoria Pedretti.

The trailer, set against a slow, dramatic version of Britney Spears' "Baby One More Time," shows how Joe and Love try to make a fresh start, after, you know, all the killing they’ve done. Will parenthood tame their instinct for blood?

“We both have done bad things,” she says. “I wanted to move here so that we could start new.”

“We are just the nice, normal neighbors next door,” Joe says, but we know different because this is “You” and Joe and Love slice and dice humans with the ease of a soccer mom cutting orange slices for their kid's team.

Love and Joe try to make life work in the suburbs, but things don't always go as planned. Beth Dubber / Netflix

The trailer then shows Joe appearing to become infatuated with a new woman (hinted at during the end of season two), with Love noting he’s “always distracted.”

After she suggested they go to couple’s therapy, we see what looks like a body being taped up and Joe putting his stalking skills to good use. There are also a few shots of an ax that could have some significance.

“You’re not making me kill anyone!” Joe shouts.

And there’s a scene where it appears a marriage counselor works with them.

“Neither one of you is going to kill your spouse. You’re many things, but you’re not murderers,” she says.

Oh, if she only knew.

“You” returns for its third season Oct. 15.