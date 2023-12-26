Woman disappears under Alaska river ice while trying to save dog

Officials in Alaska plan to resume on Tuesday a search for a woman who went into an Anchorage area river over the weekend to save a dog but disappeared under the ice, Alaska State Troopers said.

A man and a woman were walking on the North Fork Eagle River Trail at about 2:15 p.m. Saturday when one of their dogs went into the water, troopers said in a statement Monday.

Both of them went in the river to help the dog, but the woman disappeared after entering an open spot of water, troopers said.

The woman “entered an open spot of water on the Eagle River and disappeared under the ice,” Alaska State Troopers’ communication director Austin McDaniel said Monday. “That was the last she was seen by the adult male that was with her.”

A dive and search team and troopers on Sunday searched under the ice for her, but did not find the woman, troopers said. The next search is scheduled for Tuesday.

The man was not injured.

The trailhead of the North Fork Eagle River Trail is around 20 miles northeast of downtown Anchorage. The Eagle river runs northwest in the region, north of downtown, into the Cook Inlet.

