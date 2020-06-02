“Since we knew Blue is effective, it was almost impossible for a squad or a platoon to go out without Blue,” he said. “Sometimes we went on three patrols per day and by the time we’d get back we’re all exhausted because we’ve been walking miles and miles in over a hundred degrees of heat in Afghanistan. So we did our best. Every chance, we tried to go out to possibly save the Marines and sailors.”

Overwhelmed with gratitude to Blue for repeatedly saving his life and the lives of his fellow soldiers, one night in Afghanistan, Kang made a promise to the dog.

“I told her, ‘What you’ve done for me and my guys over here in Afghanistan, we cannot pay back. So I’m going to give you a good home where you can cuddle all day, not worrying about going to war and finding bombs.’”