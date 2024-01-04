There's a new dog breed being recognized by the American Kennel Club.

On Jan. 3, the organization announced that the Lancashire heeler is the 201st recognized breed and newest member of the herding group, eligible to start competing in 2024.

What are Lancashire heeler traits?

The Lancashire heeler is described as a short-legged, long-bodied and “can-do spirited breed.”

They “may be a small dog, but they have the heart and mind of a heeler,” the AKC notes in their announcement. The United Kingdom is the breed's country of origin.

The dogs are not ones to lounge around — they're energetic and “just as adept in performance sports as they are in conformation,” the AKC says.

Their coats are black and tan, dense and waterproof with minimal grooming required. They range from 9 to 17 pounds and have a lifespan between 12 and 15 years.

Jeff Kestner, Club Chair of Judges’ Education Committee, said, “It’s not a run-of-the-mill dog. Its eyes and expression are like magnets. Being a herding breed, it is extremely intelligent — it definitely needs a job to do.”

Sheryl Bradbury, president of the United States Lancashire Heeler Club (USLHC), added, “It’s a breed that will work hard all day and is happy to curl up at your side and watch the TV news at night.”

Bradbury noted that the heeler is loyal, but its attention is often directed at one household member only. She also stated that the breed is “great with children as long as the children understand how to respect the dog.”

How do new breeds get recognized?

To get recognized, it required proof of a minimum of 20 litters bred with a three-generation pedigree, the website states. It is estimated that there are about 400 Lancashire heelers nationwide.

It wasn't an easy feat to get the small pup recognized. The breed had to also participate in conformation, agility, obedience, AKC rally, and barn hunt events, judging seminars and compete in three open shows for Miscellaneous and FSS (Foundation Stock Service program) breeds. Additionally, 10 dogs had to be owned by parent club members earning Certificate of Merit (CM) titles.

The Lancashire heeler earned recognition from the U.K.'s The Kennel Club in 1981. The breed became part of the AKC’s FSS in 2001, and the United States Lancashire Heeler Club was formed in 2007.

The AKC noted that they are committed to furthering education of people and judges on the new recognized breed, their abilities and characteristics.