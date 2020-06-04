It was a running joke between Jamie Lee Hurtt and her 10-year-old daughter, Azariah, that Hurtt would become TikTok famous and have more followers than her daughter. Neither of them ever expected they would end up going viral together, or like this.

During the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent quarantine, Hurtt, like many parents, found herself dabbling on the social media app TikTok. She has mostly posted videos of her learning popular dances, alone or with her children and fiancé, Joseph Mckinzie.

Hurtt and Mckinzie manage a full and blended house in El Dorado Hills, California, that includes Azariah, Mckinzie's daughters, Leilani, 12, and Isabella, 10, and the couple's two sons together, Joseph Jr., 2, and Jeremiah, 3 months.

Jamie Lee Hurtt and Joseph Mckinzie's blended family includes a spectrum of skin shades between them his daughters Leilani, 12, and Isabella, 10, her daughter Azariah, 10, and their sons together, Joseph Jr., 2, and baby Jeremiah, 3 months (not pictured). Courtesy of Jamie Lee Hurtt

They are a racially blended family, too: Hurtt is white, and Mckinzie's father was black and his mother was white. Azariah's father, who is no longer in her life, was black as well.

This week, Hurtt posted something different: a snippet of a personal and raw moment with her daughter. Azariah had asked her parents about news reports she had seen. She wanted to know why the National Guard was there and why some of their favorite restaurants were boarded up to prevent looting.

"We looked at each other like, 'I think it's time to have a conversation with her,'" Hurtt told TODAY Parents.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

When Hurtt and Mckinzie told Azariah about George Floyd's murder and the ensuing unrest, the girl broke down.

"I could die from the color of my skin," she said through tears, in a moment Hurtt caught on video.

Mckinzie, visibly distressed and shaking his head, replies, "I'm sorry," before embracing his stepdaughter in a hug.

Never miss a parenting story with the TODAY Parents newsletter! Sign up here.

"It's sad that we even have to have the conversation with her, and it's not like she's naive... but she started bawling," said Hurtt. "She's not a very emotional person at all, so it killed us to see her crying."