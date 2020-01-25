'This Is Us' actor Chris Sullivan expecting 1st child — see the funny announcement

Chris Sullivan is raising the bar when it comes to clever baby announcements.

The “This Is Us” actor, who plays Toby Damon on the hit TV drama, took to Instagram to reveal that he and his wife Rachel are expecting their first child and it’s a boy!

The 39-year-old shared a photograph of the sonogram of his son on Friday, along with a few additional phallic-shaped clues to hint at the baby’s gender.

“WE’RE HAVING OUR FIRST BABY!” he captioned the carousel of images. “And we just found out the sex. Swipe through for the gender reveal!”

Sullivan’s wife, Rachel, shared her own announcement on Instagram and revealed she’s already making preparations as a mother-to-be.

“It’s TRUE!!! You heard it from @sullivangrams we are having a BOY!!” she wrote. “So excited!! Nursery is in the works, names are being workshopped, doulas are being interviewed, naps are my go-to self care bc I’m just so 💤, so much to do and yet so much not to do, just enjoying the moment...life is good!”

Some of Sullivan’s “This Is Us” co-stars have already shared their love and support for the couple's happy news, adding congratulatory messages in the comments on his post.

Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Beth Pearson, commented with a series of blue heart emoji on her co-star's announcement.

Fellow "This Is Us" actors Parker Bates, Niles Fitch and Eris Baker also shared their excitement for the Sullivans on Instagram, with Baker writing, "Congratulations!!!! This is sooooo exciting!!."

Congratulations to Chris and Rachel!