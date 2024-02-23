Toddler’s ‘Golden Girls’ hairstyle is the best thing on the internet this week

A toddler with a big bouffant is TikTok's newest golden girl.

One-year-old Evelyn Mae is the perfect hair model: Her mom Autumn Mathas and her grandmother Trina King are both hairstylists. So when Evelyn Mae was due for her first haircut last week, she was in good hands.

Thank you for being a friend, Evelyn Mae. @trina_____king via TikTok

In the salon, King, 52, was missing her beauty school days when she learned how to create "wet set" hairstyles.

"It's when you put gel in the hair and wrap it in small rollers and (set it) under a dryer," King tells TODAY.com. "When it's done, you tease it and smooth it out."

With mom Mathas' blessing, King decided to try a wet set on Evelyn Mae. "It was like riding a bike," she says.

King loved her granddaughter's hair so much, she posted a video of her on TikTok — then another and another. Everyone got the joke in the comments section.

"Omg I knew I recognized her. She sold me some Mary Kay last week! She also makes a mean pot roast."

"I took a Jazzercise class from her in ‘89."

"Evelyn Mae was my first grade teacher! She hasn’t aged a day!"

"Evelyn Mae is running for her third term as chairwoman of local Board of Realtors."

"When Evelyn Mae organizes the church potluck dinner, people at other churches bring food too."

"My Granny said Evelyn Mae copied her Pound Cake recipe when she won first place at the county fair."

"Evelyn Mae always had a handkerchief in the wrist of her coat whenever I cried."

"Evelyn Mae knows all the neighborhood stories! she doesn’t call it gossip."

"I just know she has a cookie tin full of sewing supplies!!"

"I need to place an Avon order when she has time."

Evelyn Mae's videos have millions of views. "I was not expecting that" says King. "It's made so many people happy."

King says Evelyn Mae needs to be in the right mood for styling.

"We have to make sure she's in a good mood, has a full belly and takes a nap," says King, adding that YouTuber Ms. Rachel is a "savior" for getting Evelyn Mae to sit for the 20-minute treatment.

In her videos, Evelyn Mae saunters down the sidewalk, drives a toy car wearing a purple sparkly top and carries a purse to hold her Werther’s Original and Strawberry Bon Bon candy. Evelyn Mae also makes a landline call, serves baked goods, and delivers a birthday card with some cash inside. Her favorite perfume is Elizabeth Taylor White Diamonds.

King says she's read TikTok messages that express how Evelyn Mae's videos cheer up people who have lost their grandparents and parents.

"One woman wrote me a private message that brought me to tears," says King. "She was struggling with her mom's death and ... (after) she asked her mother for a sign ... she opened TikTok and saw (Evelyn Mae’s) Werther Originals, her mother's favorite candy."

"That touched me," says King.

Evelyn Mae,on her way to bingo, no doubt. @trina_____king via TikTok

Evelyn Mae hasn't stepped into her community wearing her hairstyle — yet. Next stop is the local grocery store.

"We have so many ideas for videos," says King. "What a fun ride."