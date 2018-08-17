Thomas Rhett: Our adopted daughter was always meant to be 'ours'

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Singer Thomas Rhett gets a kick out of his 2-year-old daughter Willa Gray's reaction every time she hears music.

"If I just pick up a guitar, Willa starts dancing. It’s in her blood," the country star, 28, recently shared with People magazine.

Willa Gray's love of music is just one reason why she fit in so perfectly with Rhett and his wife, Lauren, 28, when they adopted her in May of 2017. Looking back, Rhett believes the toddler, who was born in Uganda, was always meant to be their child.

"The word 'adopted' doesn’t even make sense in my head anymore really," he says. “I know that it happened and I remember it very vividly, but it kind of feels like she has just always been here. Even though Willa Gray comes from (a) whole different part of the world, she’s ours and it feels like she never wasn’t."

Three months after the couple brought Willa home, Lauren gave birth to a second daughter, Ada James, who just turned 1. Now the sisters "are two peas in a pod getting into all kinds of trouble together," Rhett joked.

Though the girls have already hit the road with their musician dad — even appearing onstage with him — at home in Nashville they live a "normal life," spending lots of time outdoors in nature.

The singer said he and his wife want their daughters to grow up to be proud of who they are and where they're from — and for Willa Gray, that also means pride in being from Uganda.

“I hope God has given me all the right tools to raise Willa Gray to know that no matter where she comes from, she is our child, and that we want her to express her diversity,” he shared. “She’s from Tennessee and she’s from Uganda and I want her to be proud of that.”

Above all, said Rhett, the couple wants their girls to know they're loved "beyond anything else that exists in this world."