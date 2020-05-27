Most theme parks closed in March to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

But as parts of the country begin to lift stay-at-home orders, theme parks like Universal Orlando and Walt Disney World Resort have announced their plans to reopen and their visions for creating a sanitized environment where they will try to keep park goers and employees safe.

As theme parks around the country begin to announce post-coronavirus reopening plans, we've rounded up what to expect during your summer amusement park visits. Getty Images

Curious what to expect? We've rounded up everything you need to know about the parks that are planning to reopen and what you'll find when you make it through bag check and step into the world beyond.

Walt Disney World Resort

In a meeting of the Orange County government's Economic Recovery Task Force Wednesday, a representative of Walt Disney World Resort in Florida presented a plan for reopening the resort's four parks: Magic Kingdom Park, Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disney's Animal Kingdom.

Walt Disney World has proposed to reopen Magic Kingdom Park and Disney's Animal Kingdom on July 11, followed by Disney's Hollywood Studios and Epcot on July 15.

The park will require masks for guests and employees and temperature checks; social distancing barriers and new hand washing and sanitizing stations will be put into place. The parks will add to their mobile food ordering options, use plexiglass barriers at food and shopping locations and encourage cashless payments.

If the reopening plan is approved, Walt Disney World will also pause all character meet and greets, parades and fireworks displays, as well as limit capacity for all attractions, transportation, shops and dining. Playgrounds and water features will also be closed for now.

A company representative said they will implement a theme park reservation system, which will require guests to reserve a time slot inside the theme parks to help minimize the amount of people inside the parks.

Select venues within Walt Disney World's shopping and dining area, Disney Springs, have been open since earlier in May, with similar precautions in place.

Disneyland, located in California, has not yet announced a reopening date.

Universal Orlando Resort

Beginning June 5, Universal Orlando Resort will open all three theme of its parks: Universal Studios Florida and Universal's Islands of Adventure, as well as water park Universal's Volcano Bay.

Everyone will be required to wear face masks inside the theme parks and guests will undergo mandatory temperature checks Those with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be allowed to enter.

Social distancing measures will be in place, with guests being asked to remain six feet apart from anyone not in their travel party. The theme parks are encouraging frequent hand washing as an extra preventative measure.

Select venues within Universal Orlando's shopping and dining area, CityWalk, have been open since earlier in May, with similar precautions in place.

Universal Studios Hollywood, the Universal property located in California, has not yet announced a reopening date.

Disclosure: Universal Parks and TODAY share the same parent company.

Sea World Orlando

In a meeting of the Orange County government's Economic Recovery Task Force Wednesday, a representative of Sea World Orlando presented a plan for reopening the three Sea World Orlando parks: Sea World, Aquatica and Discovery Cove.

If approved, Sea World Orlando plans to reopen on June 11, and will require face masks, temperature screening and social distancing. The parks will do extra cleaning, will install plexiglass barriers between employees and guests in some areas and will encourage use of a cashless payment system.

The planned reopening also includes more spaced-out seating in restaurants, social distancing measures in animal interactions and lines, more frequent cleaning and staggered seating during shows and performances.

Character meet and greets will be conducted at a social distance, and hand sanitizer will be provided when entering and exiting rides and attractions, a representative said.

Sea World parks located in San Diego, California and San Antonio, Texas remain closed.

LEGOLAND Florida

LEGOLAND Florida plans to reopen on June 1, with increased cleaning and disinfectant measures and additional areas for hand washing and sanitation. Temperature checks will be administered at the gates, and anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be allowed to enter.

Face masks are recommended, but not required. The park will also offer disposable face masks. Social distancing is recommended, and guests can expect limited capacity seating in restaurants and limits on the number of guests allowed inside stores.

Instead of height checks being performed at individual rides throughout the park, kids will be checked one time only at the park gates, then given a wristband indicating which attractions they can ride.

LEGOLAND California still has not indicated a reopening date.

Six Flags Frontier City

This Oklahoma Six Flags theme park will be the first Six Flags park to reopen on June 5: Guests are asked to refrain from visiting unless they have been healthy for at least 14 days, and guests and employees will be required to wear masks.

Employees and guests will also be subject to temperature checks, and social distancing will be enforced in ride lines, restaurants and other public areas. There will be increased cleaning throughout the park, and some areas, like open buffet restaurants and self-service condiment stations, will be closed.

Other Six Flag parks, such as Six Flags America in Maryland and Six Flags Magic Mountain in California, remain closed.