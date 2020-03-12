Disneyland and Universal Studios Hollywood to close due to coronavirus

Two of Southern California's biggest theme parks announced closures due to coronavirus on Thursday afternoon.

Both Disneyland and Universal Studios Hollywood will close starting Saturday, March 16.

Disneyland plans to remain closed through the end of March while Universal Studios will stay shuttered until March 28.

"While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park," a statement on Disney's website said.

The hotels at Disneyland Resort will stay open until Monday to give "guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements," the statement added. "We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies. Disney will continue to pay cast members during this time."

This is the fourth time in history that Disneyland has fully suspended its operations. The other occasions were the morning after John F. Kennedy's assassination in 1963, the Northridge earthquake in 1994, and the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

"Disneyland Resort will work with guests who wish to change or cancel their visits, and will provide refunds to those who have hotel bookings during this closure period," the statement added. "We anticipate heavy call volume over the next several days and appreciate guests’ patience as we work hard to respond to all inquiries."

Both parks' commercial shopping and dining areas open to the public — Universal CityWalk and Downtown Disney — will stay open.

As of Thursday evening, there were more than 1,500 cases of the new coronavirus in the United States, according to NBC News reporting. So far, 40 people have died, including four in California.