A teen with cerebral palsy was accepted into Harvard. His reaction is everything

Matthew Myslenski, who was born with cerebral palsy, knew at age seven that he wanted to attend Harvard University. Last month, Matthew’s dream became a reality — and his reaction to the news has strangers in tears.

In a now-viral video, Matthew and his twin sister, Magdalena, both 17, are seen sitting in front of a laptop, checking the status of his application. When confetti appears on the computer screen, the overwhelmed siblings begin screaming and hugging. Matthew is headed to Harvard.

"NO WAY!" Magdalena screams as she embraces her visibly stunned brother. "NO WAY!"

“I was completely in shock,” Matthew told NBC Connecticut. “I think it was just one of the best moments in my life.”

Harvard’s student newspaper reported that 7.56% of early applicants were admitted into the Class of 2027— the second lowest rate since the college was founded in 1636.

“I get so excited every time I get to talk about it because Matthew worked so hard for this,” Magdalena said while speaking with NBC Connecticut.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cerebral palsy (CP) is a group of disorders that affect a person’s ability to move and maintain balance. It’s caused by abnormal brain development or damage to a developing brain.

“Not only did I have to challenge myself academically, I had to physically work to get to a point that I can do what I want to do,” Matthew explained.

Matthew Myslenski and his twin sister, Magdalena, are going viral for their college acceptance reaction. Courtesy Woodstock Academy

Sara Dziedzic, one of Matthew’s teachers at Woodstock Academy in Connecticut, praised the high school senior for his perseverance.

“I think that says so much about his character. It says so much about his family’s character,” Dziedzic told NBC Connecticut. ”He was taught from a young age that if you want to succeed, you have to overcome and you can not give up. That’s the biggest message here.”

Matthew plans to major in biology and pursue a career in medicine, according to a profile on the Woodstock Academy website. Magdalena is headed to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

"I don't limit myself with anything," Matthew said, "and I want to inspire others to not limit themselves either.