'So thankful': Hoda, Savannah and Dylan celebrate babies' 1st Thanksgiving

As you may have noticed, there's been a bit of a baby boom around the TODAY studio. In the past year, Savannah Guthrie, Dylan Dreyer and Hoda Kotb have all welcomed little ones. So what does that mean?

Bring on the adorable "first" photos! As in: Babies' first Thanksgiving!

Yeah, we know the tots can't actually eat the turkey (unless someone's pureed it first) and they probably have no idea why mom and dad are squealing at giant cartoon figures floating down a parade route. But they just seem happy as pie regardless!

Hoda celebrated at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade route, with a front-and-center view for little Haley Joy, 9 months:

All this and a Noah photobomb ! Xoxo A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Nov 23, 2017 at 10:58am PST

Happy thanksgiving from the @macys day parade xoxo A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Nov 23, 2017 at 10:57am PST

Meanwhile, Savannah, who helped emcee the 91st annual event with TODAY's Matt Lauer and Al Roker, shared a photo of Vale (who's on her fourth Thanksgiving) and Charley, 11 months:

Thankful. A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie) on Nov 23, 2017 at 4:52pm PST

And Dylan reminded us that last year at this time, while she was cooking in the kitchen, her bun in the oven was just about done, along with the young man himself — Calvin, 11 months:

And just like that, one year later and I have my own little turkey to hold. I'm so thankful for so much joy on this Thanksgiving. Happy Thanksgiving everyone!! #tbt #ourlittlebutterball A post shared by Dylan Dreyer (@dylandreyernbc) on Nov 23, 2017 at 7:02am PST

You don't get cheeks like that by skipping a Thanksgiving feast! He ate every bite! #mylittlepiglet #sothankful #1stthanksgiving #thatsawrap A post shared by Dylan Dreyer (@dylandreyernbc) on Nov 24, 2017 at 6:24am PST

Thank you for sharing, ladies! We hope you had a delicious holiday with your little butterballs!

