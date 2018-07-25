Rachel Platten is pregnant with 1st child — see her emotional announcement

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Rachel Platten is going to be a mom!

On Wednesday, the "Fight Song" singer took to Instagram to announce she and hubby Kevin Lazan are expecting their first child — and to share why she's been "afraid" to reveal the news.

"This is one of my most exciting announcements, but also one of my most vulnerable. So here goes ... I am pregnant!! I can’t believe I'm finally typing these words — I have wanted to share this news for months," Platten, 37, wrote next to a photo of herself cradling her baby bump.

Platten revealed her pregnancy has been filled with ups and downs, and that she's struggled with how to honestly share "all of my total bliss and yet all this fear."

Rachel Platten married husband Kevin Lazan in 2010. Christopher Polk / Getty Images

"It’s a total miracle that I’m growing a human and my husband and I couldn't be more thrilled," she wrote. "But, I have also had an incredibly difficult spring and summer with serious nausea, exhaustion, constant sickness and all the awful symptoms no one wants to really talk about when sharing the 'perfect blessed journey' of pregnancy."

Platten went on to say that she's been afraid to open up about her pregnancy-related difficulties — such as having to perform while suffering with nausea — because she worried fans would think she was "ungrateful."

"I’m just HUMAN. Human emotions are complex. We can feel more than one thing at once you know?" she wrote. "We can hold both love and wonder and aw (sic) and joy, but also frustration and sickness and fear and darker stuff too and it's normal!"

Still, despite the rocky road so far, Platten said she can't wait to be a mom.

"With all the mystery and wonder around this, one thing that has been abundantly clear to me: this little unbelievable soul that I haven't even met yet is going to be my biggest teacher in the world," she wrote, "and I cannot wait to learn."