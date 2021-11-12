IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

See the 23 funniest parents on social media this week

Get ready to laugh out loud with the moms and dads of the internet.
By Kait Hanson

Parents are moving together in solidarity this week as the clocks turned back, and kids marched forward. Tis the season for Daylight Saving Time and wondering just how soon your children will be able to read a clock and if there's such a thing as too much coffee.

In an effort to soothe the weary parental soul, we've rounded up the funniest moms and dads on social media this week, so join us as we have a good chuckle to celebrate making it through another week of parenthood. The good news is if you're reading, you've survived.

1. Tis the season.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWGic4UvMQB

2. Baby, it's cold outside.

3. No, the other way.

4. We're devastated, really.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWFJigoMr8z

5. Actually, can we just get this to go?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVrEszzrrH6

6. There's a new vacuum in town.

7. Whisper voice: Get up right now.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWC9sKBrioV

8. Thanks, I guess?

9. Hold tight, almost got it!

10. In the future, real lotion only, please.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CV5Pur5l8iJ

11. Congratulations on your achievement.

12. Where there's a will, there's a...way?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CV_VRH2l1Ij

13. Prepping for the longest workout ever.

14. Nothing to see here.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CV20KNYgrdJ

15. Buttered noodles or nothing.

16. SOS it's daylight saving.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVrGj50AEre

17. Well that's one way to put it.

18. Put it right next to "Oh Christmas Tree"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVyoAuNAjKT

19. It's in the car, because they refused to wear it.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWCMkWOsN60

20. He's not wrong.

21. Let us know.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWCMHkts5so

22. But what happened?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CV0QCYupsO4

23. Take that cough out of here.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWD92tPlpjC

Told not to eat snacks, these twins dig in with a grin

Nov. 3, 202100:57
