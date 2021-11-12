See the 23 funniest parents on social media this week

Parents are moving together in solidarity this week as the clocks turned back, and kids marched forward. Tis the season for Daylight Saving Time and wondering just how soon your children will be able to read a clock and if there's such a thing as too much coffee.

In an effort to soothe the weary parental soul, we've rounded up the funniest moms and dads on social media this week, so join us as we have a good chuckle to celebrate making it through another week of parenthood. The good news is if you're reading, you've survived.

1. Tis the season.

2. Baby, it's cold outside.

my favourite part of parenting is buying a new pair of kids winter gloves every two weeks because they constantly get lost at school — Kevin The Dad (@kevinthedad) November 7, 2021

3. No, the other way.

My 8yr old: I climb the couch because you don’t give me opportunities to climb



Me: (gives them opportunities to climb outside)



8: not like that — Laura is Such a Mom (@WrightVtlala) November 10, 2021

4. We're devastated, really.

5. Actually, can we just get this to go?

6. There's a new vacuum in town.

I dropped a piece of food on the floor and the toddler ate it and now the dog is looking at me like I betrayed him and he’s not wrong — Real Life Mommy (@reallifemommy3) November 9, 2021

7. Whisper voice: Get up right now.

8. Thanks, I guess?

Me: Goodnight sweet 1st grader.



6: Goodnight 100th grader. — @loveyou.memeit (@LMemeit) November 8, 2021

9. Hold tight, almost got it!

Wrestling an alligator but it’s me trying to change my toddlers pull-up — Momdamnit 🏳️‍🌈 (@momdamnit1) November 6, 2021

10. In the future, real lotion only, please.

11. Congratulations on your achievement.

My son patted my arm lovingly and said sweetly, ‘you are not the meanest mom,’ so now I know what to put on my new coffee mug. — Mama Needs A Coke (@MamaNeedsACoke) November 9, 2021

12. Where there's a will, there's a...way?

13. Prepping for the longest workout ever.

I used to go to the gym to look good and feel healthy, now I just go because it has a daycare. — Karen Disapproves | Chelsea K (@KDisapproves) November 3, 2021

14. Nothing to see here.

15. Buttered noodles or nothing.

Me: [making dinner]

Child: You know what we should have for dinner?

Me: Well it's a little late now, but what should we have for dinner?

Child: Not that. — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) November 9, 2021

16. SOS it's daylight saving.

17. Well that's one way to put it.

my friend’s kid asked me why married people wore rings and i told him that you cut off your finger to show that you’re serious about marriage and the ring keeps the finger in place like stitches. — .:RiotGrl:. (@RiotGrlErin) November 10, 2021

18. Put it right next to "Oh Christmas Tree"

19. It's in the car, because they refused to wear it.

20. He's not wrong.

If you like having people around that you would do anything for, but they will throw you under the bus the first chance they get, have kids. — Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) November 9, 2021

21. Let us know.

22. But what happened?

23. Take that cough out of here.