See the 16 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet have us laughing out loud.
By Kait Hanson

Whether your kids are still enjoying a sugar high from trick-or-treating on Sunday night (seriously, we want to speak to a manger about scheduling), or are already making lists for Santa Claus, 'tis the season for parents to have their hands full.

As the holidays inch closer, parenting may feel a lot more overwhelming, so it's good to take a break and laugh along with people who truly get it: other moms and dads.

So join us as we count down this week's funniest parents on the internet.

Never forget where you came from.

Kindness counts.

You get what you give.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVy4VR5M-8y

Carbs before marathons help.

Peace be with you.

And there better not be any glitter.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVf9ITsLGKx

It's taken years of parenting to perfect this look.

Don't let them win.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVtr430AfJv

Non-stop dad jokes for this family.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVrMqVMMlyQ

Going to need more than a Magic Eraser for this one.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVyfisCFDKy

Being responsible is overrated.

It's that time of year!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVxhnCiFTk3

T-Rex, meet your maker.

We have all been there.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CV3CGuCJict

You know what they say about tradition...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CV3FQFaF9_Z

Already looking forward to this.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVxrK37lzM_

Kait Hanson is a contributing writer for TODAY.com. A graduate of Penn State University, she began her career in sports and happily wakes up at 6 a.m. for games thanks to the time change at her home in Hawaii. An island transplant originally from the Northeast, she has called Oahu home for nearly 10 years with her husband and two chocolate Labs. Follow her on Instagram.