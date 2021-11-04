See the 16 funniest parents on social media this week

Whether your kids are still enjoying a sugar high from trick-or-treating on Sunday night (seriously, we want to speak to a manger about scheduling), or are already making lists for Santa Claus, 'tis the season for parents to have their hands full.

As the holidays inch closer, parenting may feel a lot more overwhelming, so it's good to take a break and laugh along with people who truly get it: other moms and dads.

So join us as we count down this week's funniest parents on the internet.

Never forget where you came from.

Me: Yes, you were in my belly.



3yo: Why...

*tears in her eyes*

...why did you eat me? — Renée Agatep (@GoingByRenee) November 3, 2021

Kindness counts.

9 y/o daughter invented a recess game called, “Kindness Matters,” where she tallies acts of kindness and reportedly finished the day in 1st place which goes to show that kindness and being the scorekeeper truly matter. — NicholasG (@Dad_At_Law) November 3, 2021

You get what you give.

Carbs before marathons help.

If you don’t have to carb up for the bedtime routine, are you even doing it right — Real Life Mommy (@reallifemommy3) November 4, 2021

Peace be with you.

The irony of my daughter having a biting and scratching filled tantrum while wearing a sparkly green peace sign shirt — Science Mom 🔬 (@EmSlyce) November 4, 2021

And there better not be any glitter.

It's taken years of parenting to perfect this look.

Mommy, how come your eyes don't sparkle? My teacher said mine sparkle. But yours look dead.



-My 3yo reminding me that kids take everything away . — 3 Wild Rainbows (@wildrainbow2) November 4, 2021

Don't let them win.

Non-stop dad jokes for this family.

Going to need more than a Magic Eraser for this one.

Being responsible is overrated.

9: Why do you always make us eat fruit for breakfast?



Me: Just trying to be a responsible parent.



9: For the last time, you are not a responsible parent. — NicholasG (@Dad_At_Law) November 3, 2021

It's that time of year!

T-Rex, meet your maker.

Told my kids I was born in the 1900s.



Their reaction would make you think I said I was born with the dinosaurs. — Mom Like That (@momlikethatpod) November 3, 2021

We have all been there.

You know what they say about tradition...

Already looking forward to this.

