See the 16 funniest parents on social media this week

/ Source: TODAY
Whether your kids are still enjoying a sugar high from trick-or-treating on Sunday night (seriously, we want to speak to a manger about scheduling), or are already making lists for Santa Claus, 'tis the season for parents to have their hands full.
As the holidays inch closer, parenting may feel a lot more overwhelming, so it's good to take a break and laugh along with people who truly get it: other moms and dads.
So join us as we count down this week's funniest parents on the internet.
Never forget where you came from.
Kindness counts.
You get what you give.
Carbs before marathons help.
Peace be with you.
And there better not be any glitter.
It's taken years of parenting to perfect this look.
Don't let them win.
Non-stop dad jokes for this family.
Going to need more than a Magic Eraser for this one.
Being responsible is overrated.
It's that time of year!
T-Rex, meet your maker.
We have all been there.
You know what they say about tradition...
Already looking forward to this.
