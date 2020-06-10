'The Sandlot' star Patrick Renna and wife welcome 2nd child: 'I'm in awe'

“The Sandlot” star Patrick Renna is one step closer to fielding his own baseball team.

Renna, known for playing Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the classic 1993 film, announced on Instagram Tuesday that he and his wife, Jasmin, have welcomed a baby boy named Liam to join their older son Flynn, 3.

“Sorry this took so long. Finally got four hours of sleep,” he captioned a family photo, as well as another one of him kissing Jasmin with Liam in the hospital.

“May I introduce Liam James Renna. Born June 6, 2020. 7lbs. 14oz. Welcome to the world my dude,” he continued. “You are a lucky little man to have a mama like you do. I said this three years ago and I’ll say it again, I’m in awe. Watching a woman give the gift of life is a very humbling experience. I don’t know how you ladies do it, but we’re not here without you so really glad you do!”

Renna, of course, is known for uttering one of the most famous lines in 1990s cinema when he said, “You’re killing me, Smalls!”

In his post, Renna singled out Liam's big brother while playfully giving himself a pat on the back, as well.

“Couple other things Mr. Liam. You have an amazing big bro and I can’t wait till you find that out for yourself. Take good care of each other. And hey, your dad ain’t half bad, just let him have his coffee first. Trust me,” he wrote.

Renna also alluded to the tumultuous times we're all now enduring. “It’s quite a year to come into this world my boy. There is a lot of change happening. But I believe there are enough good people on this earth to change it for the better, and I believe we will be stronger and more compassionate people when we do.

"I pledge to you my son, to teach you all the good I know. I look forward to the sunshine you will bring to everyone around you,” he wrote.

Renna announced he and his wife were adding to their brood on Valentine's Day with a photo of Jasmin wearing a shirt reading, "You're kicking me, Smalls."

"Saw this shirt," he wrote. Thought it was cute. No idea what it means. Anyway, Flynn needed a brother so... here he comes!"