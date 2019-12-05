Pregnant Jamie Otis reveals doctor discovered possible 'sign of early cancer'

Former reality star Jamie Otis is opening up about a recent colposcopy that revealed possibly cancerous tissue.

The pregnant "Married At First Sight" alum took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a gallery of photos of her and hubby Doug Hehner with their 2-year-old daughter, Henley Grace.

"I went to the doc and heard my pap was bad & I have HPV. Although it sounds like an STD and I should freak the F out, I know this is somewhat common and not to be overly worried about," Otis, 33, wrote in the caption.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

"I was scheduled to have a colposcopy just to take a better look at the skin cells in my vagina. Also, not really a big deal as long as the doc doesn’t see dysplasia... if she does then it could be a sign of early cancer," she continued. "At that point I didn’t know whether to worry or not. It could be absolutely nothing."

Otis then revealed that her physician called again to say she "did see dysplasia" and that Otis would need to wait until after she gives birth to biopsy her cervix.

"My head’s been all over the place. Thoughts go from 'I’m sure I’m fine. I had this with Gracie too.' But then I can’t help but wonder, 'What if?!'" she shared.

Otis went on to say that two friends immediately reached out to her — with very different responses.

"One was like, 'Oh you’ll be fine. So many friends had this.' Another said, 'I may have to have a hysterectomy after they found that in me bc I have actual cancer now,'" she shared.

The former "Bachelor" contestant summed up her post by saying she was "putting the positive vibes out there & praying & being so THANKFUL for my health."

She also expressed compassion for other women who "find out super scary news" about their health while pregnant and are forced to make difficult healthcare decisions.

Otis announced in September that she and Hehner were expecting again after suffering multiple miscarriages.

The couple tied the knot in 2014 during the first season of Lifetime's "Married at First Sight."