Reality television star Jamie Otis has revealed that she is pregnant with her second child after 18 months of trying and two miscarriages.

The former "Married at First Sight" star posted a photo on Instagram Sunday of herself holding back tears as she holds a sonogram picture with her husband, Doug Hehner.

"We went to the fertility specialist and found out WE ARE PREGNANT!!!" she wrote. " I cannot even believe it! After 18 long, painful months, two losses and negative after negative on the pregnancy tests we are *finally* pregnant again!"

The happy news comes eight months after Otis, 33, shared that she had suffered a miscarriage, which was her second one in four months.

"Of course I am being cautiously optimistic, but I have a feeling this little one is going to stick,'' she wrote on Sunday.

She estimated that she is about four weeks into her pregnancy and said she could potentially be having twins.

"Thank you, thank you, *THANK YOU!* for all the encouragement, love, & prayers,'' she wrote. "IT WORKED! WE ARE FINALLY PREGNANT !!!!!"

Otis, who originally starred on "The Bachelor" before marrying Hehner in 2014 on the first season of Lifetime's "Married at First Sight," also acknowledged that her joyous news could be difficult to see for other other women who have had miscarriages.

She also expressed her hopes that they will have their own rainbow baby, which is a child born after miscarriage, stillbirth or neonatal death.

"I know the instant internal pain that comes from another’s pregnancy announcement — even if you are or at least want to be — happy for the lucky couple,'' she wrote. "I just want you to know that your rainbow will come too. The storm can't stay forever. Hold onto hope! I am thinking of you!"

Otis and Hehner's first child is a rainbow baby. In 2016, Otis suffered her first miscarriage when she was four months pregnant with the couple's first child, a son they named Johnathan.

She then had their daughter Henley Grace, 2, a year later.

Otis followed up with a second Instagram post on Sunday in which she celebrated her pregnancy symptoms.

"I’m *finally* beginning to feel pregnant!" she wrote. "One thing that comes with every pregnancy is a weird insomnia? Like, I just can’t sleep through the night?

"BUT, I’m not nauseous or throwing up so I cannot & *will not* complain about a thing! I am genuinely *SO THANKFUL* for all these symptoms bc that means this little poppy seed—or seeds — are growing!"

Otis added that she believes some changes in her life helped her get pregnant again.

"We have been trying for EIGHTEEN months and the last two months I just got fed up and changed A LOT of habits and IT WORKED,'' she said.