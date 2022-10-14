See how this mom revealed baby’s gender to her husband on The Plaza

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

One Utah dad tuned into TODAY and got a big surprise.

Woman reveals her baby’s gender on the TODAY plaza

/ Source: TODAY
By Rachel Paula Abrahamson

Gender reveal cakes are fun — but announcing the news on TODAY is also pretty sweet.

On Oct. 14, Haley from Utah appeared with friends on The Plaza to share the sex of her second child. 

TODAY co-host Savannah Guthrie was on hand to help Haley pull off the surprise. 

“You’re out here on a girls trip? What is the occasion for this girls trip?” Savannah asked.

“I thought it would be a great opportunity to announce to my husband who is watching at home in Utah, the gender,” Haley replied with a big smile.

Haley from Utah appeared on TODAY to announce the sex of her second child.TODAY

Haley then pulled out a sign that read, “Hey Daddy, It’s a girl!!” as the crowd erupted into thunderous applause. Co-host Al Roker cheered.

Haley and her husband are also parents of a son.

“You got a boy and a girl. I bet you got a happy daddy back home,” Savannah says. 

Haley isn't the first person to announce the sex of their baby on TODAY. In 2017, couple from Lexington, South Carolina, shared on the show that they were expecting a little girl. Three years later, in 2020, they appeared on TODAY's Virtual Plaza to share that they were giving Lucy a baby brother.

Rachel Paula Abrahamson

Rachel Paula Abrahamson is a lifestyle reporter who writes for the parenting, health and shop verticals. She was previously a senior editor at Us Weekly. Her bylines have appeared in The New York Times, Good Housekeeping, Redbook, and elsewhere. Rachel lives in the Boston area with her husband and their two daughters. Follow her on Instagram.