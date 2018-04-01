Pink pens powerful statement on parenting while sick after canceling concert

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Everyone needs a break sometimes, and Pink is no exception.

The 38-year-old superstar musician recently canceled her concert in Sydney, Australia, after suffering from an upper respiratory infection and receiving medical advice that she should not perform. But when paparazzi caught her on the beach with her family, a headline alluded to her playing hooky.

“Pink’s Sydney concert cancelled as she chills in Byron Bay,” an Australian newspaper wrote next to a picture of the singer lounging in the sand with her 7-year-old daughter, Willow.

Of course not every picture tells the whole story, though.

In an Instagram posted Thursday, Pink fired back at the paper and explained what the photo didn’t show.

“I don’t need to clear this up, but out of respect for my fans I will attempt it,” she wrote. She then explained she and her kids had already been sick twice on the Australian tour, but she was able to push through in those instances.

“This time, what these parasite paparazzi don’t show you, is two doctor visits in Byron on two consecutive days, antibiotics, steroids, Vick’s, nose spray, throat spray, more steroids, NyQuil, a screaming baby in the middle of the night, every night, while mama gives him warm baths and tells her daughter everything is fine,” she wrote.

Pink also noted that her Byron Bay break had been scheduled since 2017 as a way to get outside the hotel and have some time with her children.

“You can think whatever you want, it's your right, but I have never taken advantage of any one in my entire life," she wrote. "I have never f---ed off while disrespecting hard working people who spend money to come see me play. I have never phoned in a single tour, I have an impeccable record for not cancelling.”

She then hit home, saying that she mothers with everything she has while handling all the rest. “I'm doing the absolute best I can, and you can believe it or not."

Justin Timberlake came to her defense, too, in a sweet comment. "THE REALEST," he wrote. “As an artist who has had the fortune of sharing the stage twice on tour with this incomparable BADASS (once with 'NSync and once as a solo artist), I'm here to tell you that you won't find a harder working, more authentically talented and more thankful for her place on that stage and her fans than this woman."

Fans were also supportive of the singer’s decision to rest.

“You're human! They can get over it and have compassion!!!” one wrote. Another said: “Stay true to yourself and what you need to do for your family and your health. You are no good for anyone if you aren't healthy.”

The postponed Sydney show will be rescheduled, and in the meantime, we hope Pink feels better!