College lacrosse star dies unexpectedly at 19

A 19-year-old member of the University of Massachusetts Amherst men’s lacrosse team has died.

Aidan Kaminska, a sophomore communications major, passed away “unexpectedly” on Memorial Day, according to an obituary, which did not include a cause of death.

Kaminska was born in Stony Brook, New York, and played midfield — a combination of offense and defense — for the Minutemen.

"He loved baby animals, especially ducklings and bunnies."

“Aidan was known for his infectious smile, being a good friend, and a tremendous athlete,” the obituary reads.

“Aidan loved to be goofy and make people laugh. He loved baby animals, especially ducklings and bunnies. He enjoyed taking long walks in nature and he worked out fiercely. He also enjoyed cooking, often sautéing fresh spinach and trying out new recipes.”

In a statement on Wednesday, the university athletics department extended its “condolences to Aidan’s family, friends, teammates and coaches.”

Kaminska’s mother, Lydia Johnston Kaminska, paid tribute to her child on Facebook, sharing videos and photos of him throughout the years.

“My beautiful son. Aidan. My heart is forever broken,” she wrote on Monday.

Kaminska was named Rookie of the Week after he scored three goals against Hofstra University in April.

“Guys that excel in practice, we’re going to play them, and he’s one of those guys that really has stepped up over the last few weeks,” head coach Greg Cannella told the Daily Collegian after the game. The reporter who wrote the piece described Kaminska as an "unlikely hero."

A wake for Kaminska will be held on Friday in East Setauket, New York and a funeral will be held on Saturday in Port Jefferson, New York.