Adoptive mom shares heart-wrenching photos of her son’s birth mom saying goodbye in Ukraine

When Kecia Cox and her son, Noah, said goodbye to his birth mother in Ukraine in 2016, Cox didn’t realize how often she would relive that moment in vivid detail.

The memories become especially strong on Noah’s birthday. Or during the time of year the Cox family spent 30 days in Ukraine working to finalize his adoption. Or on the day they brought Noah home six years ago — April 15, an anniversary the family just celebrated.

In recent weeks, Cox told TODAY Parents, she’s been revisiting their time in Kyiv, Ukraine with Noah’s birth mother, whom they call Nenya, more and more. As the war in Ukraine rages on, the Cox family wonders whether a return to Noah's birth country will ever be possible.

In Ukraine, Cox said, children with special needs are almost always sent to an orphanage to live. It’s where Noah spent nearly 10 months of his life and where his older adoptive sister, Mia, spent four years. Both children were born with Down syndrome and given to orphanages by their birth mothers. When the Cox family saw Noah, he was malnourished, sick and would “surely have died,” Cox said, had he not been adopted.

Kecia Cox says her son Noah has Down syndrome, and his birth mother — pictured here saying goodbye to Noah in Kyiv, Ukraine — wanted to give him a better life in another country. Courtesy Kecia Cox

And yet his birth mother was convinced that the orphanage was the best option for him, explained Cox, 43, of Murray, Utah. There was, at least, a glimmer of hope he would be adopted into a better life. Cox told TODAY that in Ukraine, it is rare to see people with special needs in society. They are shunned, as are their families, and they tend to live in isolation.

Related story: What I wish I’d known about raising a son with Down syndrome

“She [Nenya] never visited Noah, but she would call the orphanage periodically to see if anyone had shown an interest in him,” Cox said. “She was told if anyone would adopt him, it would most likely be an American family, so she started learning English just in case.”

As it happened, one of Nenya’s check-ins came at the same time the Cox family was there to see Noah. Nenya asked if they could meet. They did, twice in the orphanage and one more time in the city of Kyiv, where photos were snapped and they all said goodbye.

Noah's birth mother says goodbye to her infant son Noah in Kyiv, Ukraine. Courtesy Kecia Cox

Nenya cried, Cox said, and “asked her boy to forgive her for leaving him in an orphanage.” Even though that moment occurred six years ago, Cox said she is able to go right back to the feelings she had in the moment when they said goodbye.

“There was guilt,” Cox said of why she sobbed as they parted ways. “The last time I saw her was the last time she saw her son. But I was filled with gratitude that Noah would get the medical treatment he needed, that he would be safe with us and he would live the life he deserved.”

Though the Cox family had been in touch with Nenya periodically since Noah’s adoption, the frequency of contact became almost constant when Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this year and Nenya needed to leave for Poland with her 17-year-old son and husband.

Related story: The first single US woman to adopt internationally shares her inspiring story

“We were in contact nearly all day every day,” Cox said. The family offered any help they could, including donations from the followers of their Instagram account.

The account, Cox told TODAY, was only made public in the first place so Nenya could check in on Noah whenever she wanted and felt able to do so. Now it has nearly 50,000 followers.

Noah, pictured front and center in a white shirt and tie, smiles for a photo with his family in Utah. Kecia Cox / Instagram

In a way, Cox said, the story of Noah’s adoption has come full circle.

“Nenya gave him hope,” she said. “I have no doubt he is repaying her now, bringing together the hearts of people he has touched the last six years to help her find life again.”

Related video: