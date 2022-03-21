What I wish I'd known about raising a son with Down syndrome

Not at Down syndrome. Certainly not at Will. Not even at the things he struggles with that most people take for granted. No, the big feelings that aren’t the happy ones are about the way our society continues to devalue people with Down syndrome. The way it continues to exclude — in school, especially, but also in sports and in communities. The way parents of these incredible children are forced to fight for their most basic rights. How we agonize over every therapy, seek out every expert, spend most nights awake, torn between overwhelming love and crippling fear about the future.

Will on the baseball field. Courtesy Genevieve Brown

I guess when I say I don’t have any big feelings about this day I mean to say that my feelings aren’t any more or less than they are any other day. Parenting a child with special needs is, at least for me, parenting at a constant 11 on a scale of 1 to 10. While I certainly love Will’s brother and sister just as much as I love him, I can say it’s a kind of love that’s freer. For the most part, I can trust they are being treated fairly, will make friends, will learn by whatever method the classroom teacher uses to teach the masses.

I can trust that they won’t be singled out or put under a microscope every day of their lives because they look or talk or act differently.

The author with her husband and three children. Courtesy Genevieve Brown

When you can’t expect these same basic things for your child with a disability, you are forced to become not only their advocate, but a detective, legal expert, therapist and a hundred more roles you could never have possibly anticipated playing in your life because hey — that’s what someone else is paid to do, right? No one else gets paid to do my job. If I don't do these things, no one will.

When I say I don’t have big feelings about this day because every day is full of big feelings, the positive side of that is also true.

Every day, I’m amazed by Will. He’s the most empathetic person I’ve ever known. There’s a homeless man we often see when returning home from a nearby park. I’ve watched hundreds, maybe thousands, of people pass him by without a glance in his direction. Not Will. Every time we see the man, Will stops to sit on the sidewalk next to him. Once in a while, I like to think if Will senses the man has had a particularly hard day, Will holds his hand and tells him, “I love you.”