Actor Tim Roth announces death of son Cormac, age 25: 'A gentle soul'

The son of actor Tim Roth has died at age 25, according to the actor and his family.

"On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer," read a statement sent to NBC News by Tim, his wife Nikki and their son Hunter Roth, Cormac's brother. "He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him. He fought with incredible bravery for the past year, and maintained his wicked wit and humour to the very end."

In July, Cormac, a musician, told his Instagram fans about his illness, writing, "In November of 21 I was diagnosed with stage 3 germ cell cancer. Since then I’ve been fighting it daily, throwing everything I can at it. Chemo, high dose chemo, medication, transplants, transfusions, surgeries etc. It is called Choriocarcinoma, it is rare, and it has managed to stay many steps ahead of me no matter what I throw at it."

Musician Cormac Roth, the son of actor Tim Roth and his wife Nikki Butler, died at age 25 after a cancer diagnosis. Courtesy Tim Roth

Cormac shared that cancer had "taken away half of my hearing, 60 pounds of weight, my confidence, and will continue its murderous path until I can manage to stop it some how, and kill it. But it hasn’t taken away my will to survive, or my love of making music. It hasn’t taken me down yet. If you or someone you love is affected by cancer, please feel free to reach out for it is an emotional rollercoaster unlike anything else."

He concluded, "Love to you all please make sure to do the things that you love. Life is short. It is chaos. And you never know when it’s going to be you. Be well and go to the doctor. F—ck cancer."

In their statement, Cormac's family said he was "an exceptionally gifted and extraordinary musician whose passion and love for making music stretched back to when his guitar was bigger than he was."

"He was a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness," read the tribute. "As wild as he was, Cormac was also the embodiment of kindness. A gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him."

"The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter, when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and 10 months that we knew him," said the family. "An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."

A quote from Cormac ended the statement: “Make sure you do the things you love.”

It's what Cormac told his social media followers in August, coaxing them to "sink your teeth" into their passions.

"Remember that life is short and you don't always get to choose your destiny," Cormac said in an Instagram video, "and you don't always get to choose your future but just be an undeniable force that lives and breathes the thing that you claim that you love and that you are and really do it. If it makes you happy, really do it."