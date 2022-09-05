Watch ‘Corn Kid’ star visit South Dakota to become official Corn-bassador

The world still adores internet sensation "Corn Kid" Tariq. Over the weekend, the 7-year-old boy was declared South Dakota's "Official Corn-bassador."

On Saturday, Governor Kristi Noem's office tweeted an official proclamation naming Sept. 3 “Official Corn-bassador Tariq Day" with photos of the young internet star at "Corn Palace," a corn-themed tourist attraction in the city of Mitchell.

"The Corn Kid came to South Dakota’s very own @Corn_Palace!!!" read the tweet.

The proclamation described the "outstanding young man" adding, "Tariq's a-maize-ing endorsement contains more than a kernel of truth and has reached ears across the world via social media."

Tariq grew famous this month for his interview with the Instagram series “Recess Therapy” in which host Julian Shapiro-Barnum quizzes little kids with creative questions.

In his interview, Tariq answered questions about his favorite food. "For me, I really like corn,” he told Shapiro-Barnum. "Ever since I was told that corn was real, it tasted good."

When asked if Tariq believed that corn wasn't real, he responded. "When I tried it with butter, everything changed!"

"I mean look at this thing," exclaimed Tariq. “I can’t imagine a more beautiful thing.”

The adorable interview — in which Tariq praised corn for being “a big lump with knobs" that should cost "one dollar" was liked almost two million times and prompted a duet by the musical group Gregory Brothers.

On Saturday, the governor's office also shared TikTok videos of Tariq holding an ear of corn saying, "Hi South Dakota. Have a corn-tastic day!" and signing ears of corn for local fans.

The South Dakota Department of Tourism also shared photos of Tariq tweeting, "The King of Corn has arrived" and "He's got the juice!"