Sheinelle Jones opens up about being a child of divorce

Sheinelle Jones is sharing her experience as a child of divorced parents.

Sheinelle, co-host of the 3rd Hour of TODAY, opened up while discussing photos of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with their new significant others. The former couple share kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

“I usually don’t have a take on celeb topics, but this one I think I do,” Sheinelle said while filling in for Hoda Kotb on Hoda & Jenna Thursday.

Be careful with all the pictures and stuff because there are kids. I was one of them. sheinelle Jones

“I feel like no one can judge someone else’s love, right? But I’m the product of divorce, twice,” Sheinelle revealed. “So I automatically think of the kids because I was a child of it twice.”

Sheinelle noted that she’s grateful for her “beautiful blended families,” but said it can still be hard to see your mom and dad move on with other people. That's why she feels for Kardashian and West's little ones.

“It’s a reality of the situation, but when you’re their kids’ age… you’re just kind of aware,” she explained. “So for me, when I see couples with kids, I’m always just like, ‘Be careful with all the pictures and stuff because there are kids. I was one of them.’”

Kim Kardashian, 41, and comedian Pete Davidson, 28, were pictured in the Bahamas together earlier this week. The two were first linked in October following her “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig, during which they shared a kiss in a sketch.

West appears to be moving on with actor Julia Fox. The rapper and Fox, 31, were photographed together in New York City Tuesday.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February of 2021 after seven years of marriage.

Related: