See the emotional moment boy presents grandfather with home run baseball

Bruce Carrier of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is proof that it's always worth your while to go the distance, especially when it comes to teaching younger generations.

Last week, Carrier's grandson, Felix, presented him with the game ball after hitting his very first home-run.

Felix presented his "Papa", Bruce, with the baseball after hitting a home run. Courtesy Melissa Carrier-Damon

In the viral video posted by Felix's mom, Melissa Carrier-Damon, the boy excitedly approaches Carrier, who he calls "Papa".

"So you know I got two home runs right?" Felix says to Carrier. "I signed the ball for you and it says 'Papa I love you'."

Felix hit his first home run and gave all the credit to his grandpa, Bruce. Courtesy Melissa Carrier-Damon

"Why did you do that?" Carrier asks, starting to become emotional.

Without hesitation, the 9-year-old replied, "Because you taught me everything about baseball."

The emotional moment between her son and dad was captured by mom, Melissa Carrier-Damon. Courtesy Melissa Carrier-Damon

Carrier-Damon, 38, told TODAY Parents that her dad, a former school superintendent, has always played an integral part in her son's life.

"My parents have lived here for the last five years and spend a lot of times with my kids," she said. "My dad was a college basketball coach and played baseball in college, so he’s done a lot of sports with the kids."

Felix has been playing baseball since he was 4-years-old, and began playing for a traveling baseball team.

"They play catch and he’ll take him to batting practice and he comes to all of his games," Carrier-Damon said of her dad's relationship with her son. "They’re just really a big part of our family."

Carrier-Damon shared that in a recent game Felix scored his first home run, a double, followed by a grand slam, and was given the balls he scored the home runs. It was the young boy's idea to gift one of the winning balls to his grandfather.

"We drove over there and I said 'Go get Papa and you can give it to him,' and I was able to get the moment on video," Carrier-Damon said.

The mom of three never anticipated the moment would go viral.

"It's been something I never imagined," Carrier-Damon said, adding she has showed the comments to both her dad and Felix. "It’s touching how many people have commented with such nice things."