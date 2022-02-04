See the 20 funniest parents on social media this week

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.
By Rachel Paula Abrahamson

January felt like it dragged on for years. Now we’ve finally made it to February and things are ... as stressful as ever. We're still navigating a pandemic, and it's freezing on the East Coast.

It's safe to say we could all use a good laugh.

Since we know you’ve got your hands full, here are the funniest moms and dads on social media, all in one spot.

Men.

Where can we order one?

You better call her back!

Best $20 you'll ever spend.

Hero status if they include their measurements.

Seriously.

So clever.

This actually sounds like a pretty great career.

What gave it away?

Go. To. Bed.

I'm SWEAR I'm not cold.

We're jealous of that stuffed dog.

To be a fly on the wall.

Please write this book.

Same.

OMG the gloves.

You're not alone.

And it can't be the same as any previous passwords.

Who got sent to the principal's office?

Dad is really excited to hear your story.

