The No Kid Hungry campaign estimates that before the pandemic, 6 out of 7 kids who may have needed summer meals were not getting them, said Lisa Davis, a senior vice president of the program at Share Our Strength, a nonprofit organization working to end hunger and poverty.

“It is long past time to modernize the summer meals program,” she said.

Many children do not have transportation to summer meal sites or can’t make it during the time windows under the normal USDA rules, she said. Weather can also pose a problem, with sites usually outdoors and sometimes forced to close in storms or excessive heat.

“We know what the policy solutions are that can end child hunger. We’ve tested them during the pandemic,” Davis said. “Yet we’re taking them away and trying to go back to a sense of normal that wasn’t working for many, many families and many, many kids.”

Why Missouri did not opt in

The decision to require eating meals on-site — officially called congregate feeding — was made for practical reasons, according to Sarah Walker, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ bureau chief of community food and nutrition assistance.

“When we initially opted in to those waivers, we were in the height of the pandemic and COVID-19 operations were taking place in the state,” she said.

In March, Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, declared an end to the state’s public health crisis, announcing Missouri would be shifting away from an emergency response starting April 1. This played into the summer meals decision, Walker said.

“When the governor declared an endemic, our state became basically normally operated again. So we were able to assume it was safe for people to have congregate-setting meals and things like that,” Walker said in a phone interview in July.

But unlike in past summers, when noncongregate feeding was allowed because of COVID-related health concerns, the extended waivers expanded circumstances permitted for to-go meals. In an email, the USDA said it did “not explicitly define limitation of congregate meal service due to COVID-19.”

Walker said that making sure to-go meals were going to the right place was another concern.

“It’s very difficult to maintain program integrity when the program is not operating under normal circumstances,” she said. “If the children aren’t there, you can’t always guarantee those kids are the ones getting the meals — as opposed to sitting on-site eating, you can assure that it’s the child themselves getting the meal.”

Misti Hollenbeck-Harris, director of membership, wellness and fitness at the Adair County Family YMCA, said her staff did not worry that grab-and-go meals weren’t going to kids.

“​​Most of the time the children were with the parents, and oftentimes the kids would be getting into the food before they even drove away,” she said.

Misti Hollenbeck-Harris, at the Adair County Family YMCA in Kirksville Arin Yoon for NBC News

Kelli Jones, Parson’s communications director, declined to comment on Missouri being the only state to not offer grab-and-go meals.

Nonetheless, there is no doubt that many meals were distributed to kids in Missouri. The state has two agencies in charge of summer meals: the Department of Health and Senior Services, which oversees sites run through nonprofit organizations such as the YMCA and Boys & Girls Clubs, camps and faith-based organizations; and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, through which schools distributed meals under a different federal program called the Seamless Summer Option.

While community nonprofit groups were bound by pre-pandemic regulations, the education department opted in to waivers to allow for grab-and-go meals and no time restrictions that its 2,227 school sites could apply for, compared to the 1,108 summer meal sites that operated with the restrictions under the health department, per data provided to NBC News by both departments.

In other states, meal sites that could resume grab-and-go meals did — and saw benefits.

At the Baltimore County Public Library, which began offering grab-and-go in late July at 10 branches, the number of meals served only jumped by 25 meals a day, but it made a big difference, CEO Sonia Alcántara-Antoine said.

“Giving families the flexibility of either eating on-site or taking it with them really just helps many of our families, which are frankly just very busy,” she said, adding that many branches exhaust their food supply by the end of each day.

Takeaway meals were a timesaver for people running the sites, too. MetroWest YMCA in Framingham, Massachusetts, started the summer serving one meal at a time five days a week at a park, said Jeanne Sherlock, chief operating officer. Last summer, she said, staff went to the park only three days a week and could give people multiple days’ worth of food each time they served.

“We were spending twice the time to distribute a third of the meals” before resuming bundling multiple meals together in to-go packs this summer, she said.

Erin McAlvany at a meal site in Kirksville, Missouri, on Aug. 16. Arin Yoon for NBC News

In Kirksville, Missouri, YMCA staff went from distributing more than 11,000 meals in July 2021 to 5,000 this July. They made the most of not having a to-go option — playing checkers, Connect 4 and bean bag toss or reading with kids who were eating.

Erin McAlvany and her family live about five blocks from two parks that host meal sites. She brought the kids by about once a week.

Last summer, having grab-and-go “was a dream,” she said. “We could eat and play if the weather was good, but we had the convenience to leave.”

Sites with no place to play were especially difficult with no grab-and-go option. With no playground and sometimes no shade, meal sites at mobile home parks, for example, could be challenging, staff said.

Erin McAlvany's family receives meals at a meal site in Kirksville, Missouri. Arin Yoon for NBC News

“Kids don’t want to just grab them and sit down like 20 feet from their house and sit. They want to go inside and eat at their house,” Elschlager said.

Emily Gillaspy, a Kirksville mom to seven children including three foster children, said she used to pick up grab-and-go meals last summer for her kids, but could not come for meals this year.

McAlvany's family plays at a meal site in Kirksville, Missouri. Arin Yoon for NBC News

“One meal can drastically change my food budget, so not having grab-and-go, it does make a dent,” she said, adding that a local food bank has helped.

A call for action before next summer

There are congressional attempts to help feed more kids. A child nutrition reauthorization bill advanced by a House committee in July proposes making permanent changes to a range of federal child nutrition programs.

While the Healthy Meals, Healthy Kids Act does not include a provision for making grab-and-go meals permanent, it contains other provisions to expand summer meals, including lowering the area eligibility requirement so that communities could participate in free summer meals if 40% of children, rather than 50%, qualified for free and reduced lunch. It would also allow sites to serve up to three meals a day as opposed to capping their maximum at two.