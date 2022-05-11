At least 15 students injured, their driver pinned in North Carolina school bus crash

A crash involving a school bus, a dump truck and another vehicle left at least 15 students injured and their driver pinned inside the bus Wednesday morning in North Carolina, officials said.

The children, from South Mecklenburg High School, had non-life threatening injuries, according to the Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services Agency. Fourteen were sent to nearby hospitals.

The bus driver, who had to be freed by fire crews, suffered life-threatening injuries.

Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a school bus crash in Charlotte, N.C., on May 11, 2022. WCNC

The driver of the dump truck was also injured, according to Mecklenburg EMS and NBC affiliate WCNC of Charlotte. The status of the occupants of the third vehicle was unknown.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools told the news station that about 40 children were aboard the bus when it crashed.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.