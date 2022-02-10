IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

See the 22 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.
You learn to double-check the hard way. 
/ Source: TODAY
By Rachel Paula Abrahamson

Whether you’re pulling your kids out of bed or trying to convince them to wear pants instead of shorts — in some parts of the country, it's 20 degrees out! — parenting definitely has its share of challenges this time of year. But sometimes, it’s pretty hilarious.

Since we all could use a good laugh, here are the funniest moms and dads on the internet, all in one spot.

WHEW.

He is going places.

Well played.

Preach!

You're wearing that?

It's the spice of life.

How did it taste?

Smart.

Grandparents.

Gotta love 'em.

So many times.

Have kids, they said...

Adult Lego playdates should be a thing.

Ice cream.

We feel seen.

She's a pro.

We thank you.

Brilliant.

There's no esc.

Men!

Same.

You can't win.

Rachel Paula Abrahamson

Rachel Paula Abrahamson is a TODAY.com contributor who writes for the parenting, health and shop verticals. She was previously a senior editor at Us Weekly. Her bylines have appeared in The New York Times, Good Housekeeping, Redbook, and elsewhere. Rachel lives in the Boston area with her husband and their two young daughters. 