A Tennessee father died last week after trying to retrieve his child's "favorite toy" that had been thrown out of the window.

According to a release from the Nashville Police Department, Joshua Thomas Taylor, 32, was traveling with his family on I-65 south near downtown Nashville early in the evening when "his child threw a favorite toy out of the window." He went back just before 9 p.m. to look for it, police said, and walked along the interstate.

"Tennessee Department of Transportation HELP truck drivers found Taylor and tried to talk with him. Taylor ran across the interstate and jumped over the jersey barrier to the northbound side," the release said. "Tennessee Department of Transportation HELP truck drivers immediately began traveling to the opposite side of the interstate when they heard the collision."

Police said Taylor was hit by a GMC Yukon and pronounced dead at the scene.

Joshua Thomas Taylor. Courtesy GoFundMe

"The driver of the Yukon stayed at the scene and did not display any indications of impairment," the release said. "Speed does not appear to be a factor."

The Nashville Police Department went on to remind people that it's illegal and dangerous to walk along the interstate.

According to a GoFundMe set up for the family, Taylor is father to two children, Brenna, 13, and Noble, 2. His wife, Esther, is also expecting a baby boy later this year.

"Joshua was a loving and dedicated husband, father, son, and friend who lived his life with passion and purpose.," the GoFundMe reads. "Anyone who knew him could not help but be impacted by his fervent love for Jesus and wholehearted commitment to his mission. He will be deeply missed."

