Alfonso Ribeiro’s daughter, 4, undergoes emergency surgery after scooter accident

Alfonso Ribeiro's youngest daughter, Ava, is recovering after undergoing an emergency surgery following a scary scooter accident that happened on the day before her 4th birthday.

The “Dancing with the Stars” host, 51, opened up about Ava's crash May 15 in a candid Instagram post. Next to a photo of Ava that showed lacerations on her face and arm, he wrote, "Not the kind of day you want the day before turning 4.

"Just want to give a heartfelt thank you to @kareskinmd for the emergency service and procedure to help lessen the likelihood of scaring. So proud of how brave my baby girl was during the surgery," he added.

The former “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star shares Ava and two sons, AJ, 9, and Anders, 8, with his wife, Angela Ribeiro. He is also dad to an older daughter, Sienna, from a previous relationship.

Angela Ribeiro revealed in a post on her own Instagram page that Ava sustained her injuries when she "crashed off a sit-down scooter ... the day before her bday."

In a follow-up post on May 15, Alfonso Ribeiro gave fans an update about Ava's condition alongside photos of his daughter at her Rapunzel-themed birthday party.

“Happy Birthday to my sweet Ava Sue. As some of you know Ava had a very difficult week. I’m so proud of how well she handled everything. She’s so brave, strong and creative. I love everything about my little girl.”

The actor and TV personality also expressed his gratitude to his wife "for being so amazing during this time."

"Long nights with a little girl in pain and having to apply medication every few hours. My two heroes,” he wrote.

Angela Ribeiro shared her own update about her "tough" daughter, along with more birthday party pics, on Instagram. “This sweet yet fierce, charismatic, independent & insanely smart girl turned 4 yesterday," she wrote. "Even though part of me is not ready for my baby to get older, I love watching her grow.

The proud mom noted that Ava is "full of personality and "wise beyond her years." "I love her imagination, bravery, athleticism, and her ability to express and show love," she gushed.

"And even with her nasty spill the day before her party, this tough girl didn’t complain once about the pain or when I had to apply the ointment every two hours. Happy 4th Birthday, Ava Sue. Beyond blessed to be your mama," she added.