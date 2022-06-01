‘90 Day Fiancé’ star Deavan Clegg says her 3-year-old son diagnosed with leukemia 

Deavan Clegg, who appeared on the TLC reality series “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,” has announced that her 3-year-old son, Taeyang, is battling b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

On Tuesday, the mother of two, who is expecting her third child in the fall with boyfriend Topher Park, shared the news about her son in an emotional Instagram post.

“I have vowed to always be 100% transparent with you guys and I am choosing to share the most vulnerable and saddest point of my life right now in hopes it can help give anyone else dealing with a similar situation some strength,” she began in the caption. “I’m overcome with so much emotion and devastation to announce that my beloved son Taeyang who just celebrated his third birthday last month was just diagnosed with childhood cancer, b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia just a few days ago.”

She uploaded videos of Taeyang playing with building blocks, eating and sleeping in his hospital room beside her message.

Clegg said that her son has already had multiple procedures. He began chemotherapy treatment just two days before her post.

“This is every parents absolute worst nightmare and I’m trying hard to stay strong for Taeyang, Drascilla and my baby in my tummy,” she wrote. “Taeyang will need around the clock hospital care and this will be a long two year process that has a high success rate of full recovery in five years.”

She asked for prayers and donations to help with her son’s medical care.

The “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” star added, “Also if anyone knows of any childhood cancer support groups and resources please tag them below.”

Clegg with her son Taeyang, 3. @deavanclegg / Instagram

At the end of the post, she said, “I’m so beside myself right now and my heart is broken. Thank you friends and supporters for your prayers, healing vibes and strength.”

Clegg also posted about Taeyang’s diagnosis in her Instagram stories.

Fellow “90 Day Fiancé” cast members like Jon Walters and Stephanie Matto shared Clegg’s news on their Instagram stories and asked for donations as well.

After resharing posts from “90 Day Fiancé” cast members and others who sent their love and support, Clegg thanked them all on her Instagram and her story.

On other slides, she shared videos of Park pushing Taeyang around the hospital in a red and yellow toy car. She said the activity is her son’s favorite part of the day.

Two of the final posts on her Instagram stories showed Taeyang building a race track and giggling as he watched a video in his hospital bed.

Clegg shares Taeyang with ex Jihoon Lee, who she appeared with on the first two seasons of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.” She also has a 6-year-old daughter named Drascilla from a previous relationship.