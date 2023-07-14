Haley Odlozil, a mom who went viral on TikTok for her battle with ovarian cancer, has died at age 30.

Odlozil was initially diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December 2015, and her husband, Taylor, began documenting her fight on TikTok after doctors gave his wife a terminal diagnosis in October 2022.

"It is with unbelievable sadness that I tell all of you my sweet Haley has passed away," Taylor wrote on July 14. “I’m so blessed to have had Haley a part of my life for 16 years. It has been my true honor to take care of her.”

“One thing I can tell you, she suffered greatly fighting this disease that slowly tore her body apart for the last eight years," he continued. "The thought of her being completely healed in a body with no pain & no scars in heaven makes me so incredibly happy for her, but so overwhelmingly sad I’m not there to see it.”

Taylor shared the family’s story on TikTok on Thanksgiving Day 2022. At the time, he says he had around 200 followers.

“I’m losing my family and there’s nothing I can do about it,” Taylor captioned a video featuring clips of Haley with Weston, their 4-year-old son. Since then, his videos have been viewed by millions.

“I just started posting regularly and it’s just snowballed,” Taylor told TODAY.com in 2023.

Hayley Odlozil with husband, Taylor, and their son, Weston. Courtesy Taylor Odlozil

In March 2023, Hayley talked to TODAY.com about living with a terminal diagnosis as a mom.

“It’s definitely not an easy thing to navigate, especially when you have a little one and amazing family and friends,” Haley said at the time. “You don’t want to leave. That’s hard. But we’re trying to make sure that we make memories and there’s a lot of good moments.”

Later that month, the family took a beach trip together to commemorate their last vacation as a family and Taylor shared an emotional video of his wife saying goodbye to loved ones.

"Unfortunately our family vacation has come to an end," he began the caption. "All the relatives are saying their goodbyes knowing what's ahead. I know in my heart that it's not goodbye, it's see you later. I just really hate cancer."