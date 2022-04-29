Watch the sweet moment when this 2-year-old boy sees his mom as a bride

When Kristie Mihelich was planning her dream wedding, she never could have imagined that her son would end up being the star of the event.

Mihelich, 40, and her husband, Bobby, tied the knot in West Bloomfield, Michigan on April 22 after delaying their nuptials because of the coronavirus pandemic. The couple met as business partners, then fell in love.

"God had really quick plans for us, because we got pregnant," Mihelich told TODAY Parents. "We always planned for our son Pierson to be the ring bearer."

When the wedding ceremony kicked off, 2-year-old Pierson joined his dad at the altar and "Canon in D" began playing as the crowd anticipated the first peek of the bride.

As the doors opened, the groom wiped a tear and little Pierson stood in awe.

Then the proud little boy became unable to contain his excitement.

"Hey mom!" Pierson yelled with his arms outstretched, waving, before running toward her, as guests laughed and cheered.

Mihelich wound up walking down the aisle with Pierson, who turns 3 on May 4, and her brother, Kirk.

"It was the sweetest thing on the entire planet," Mihelich said of the moment. "I literally could have gone home right then and been so happy with my wedding."

Mihelich told TODAY she wasn’t initially sure how Pierson would react on the big day.

“The night before, we had the rehearsal dinner (and) he was screaming bloody murder and he just wasn’t having it, so I had my brother-in-law take him outside and walk around," she explained. "So he really didn’t get to (practice) walking down the aisle at all."

Samantha Mihelich, the niece of the couple, uploaded a clip of the now-viral moment to TikTok, where it has received more than 950,000 views.

It's a recording Mihelich is grateful to have.

"My brother-in-law was so excited and he jumped right in front of the camera while it was happening," she explained, adding the videographer did not get a professional recording of the moment. "I was just thankful that we were able to get it on the iPhone."

As for her wedding day, Mihelich said Pierson's "energy" set the tone for the entire night.

"I couldn’t have planned it any other way and I wouldn’t want it any other way," Mihelich said of her son. "To be so precious and sweet for his mama, and daddy loved it too."

