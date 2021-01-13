IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Mena Suvari reveals the meaningful name she's giving her son

The baby boy will be the first child for the "American Pie" star and her husband Michael Hope.
/ Source: TODAY
By Alyssa Newcomb

Mena Suvari's son will have a special connection to his late grandfather.

The actor, 41, who is expecting her first child with husband Michael Hope, revealed they plan to name their baby boy Christopher Alexander.

"We're naming him after my husband's father who passed away when he was really young," Suvari told Access Hollywood. "Bringing it back around."

Mena Suvari and husband Michael Hope are expecting a baby boy sometime this spring.Mediapunch / Shutterstock

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, shared their pregnancy news last October.

"It's still this process for me of believing it and accepting that something this beautiful could happen for me," Suvari told People. "It's been a very emotional experience. It's very weird finding out — I was like, I can't believe it!"

The "Don't Tell a Soul" star and her husband are due to meet little Christopher Alexander this spring. Suvari has been sharing plenty of sweet photos of her baby bump on Instagram.

Last week, she shared a photo of Hope cradling her stomach as they stood on the beach.

"My loves. My life. My greatest gifts. Never did I think I would find you and yet I did. So many sacrifices. So many lessons learned. You are my heart @mikehope__ and your heart now beats inside of me as we bring this new being further into this existence," Suvari wrote. "I can’t wait to meet you, my son. I can’t wait to search for and find the joy in seeing my reflection somewhere in you."

Alyssa Newcomb