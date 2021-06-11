IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Former 'Bachelor' star Lauren Bushnell and husband Chris Lane welcome 1st child

“Your dad and I can’t get enough of all 9 pounds of you,” the new mom wrote.
By Drew Weisholtz

It’s a boy for Lauren Lane and Chris Lane.

The former “Bachelor” star (formerly Lauren Bushnell) and the country singer have welcomed a baby boy.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CP9ZyoiB_oN

“Dutton Walker Lane born June 8th, 2021,” Lauren Lane wrote Thursday on Instagram, along with a photo of her with the baby and another picture of her husband holding him.

“Your dad and I can’t get enough of all 9 pounds of you. Now back to baby cuddles and praising Jesus over and over again for this little miracle!!”

Lauren Lane is smitten with her new baby boy.laurenlane / Instagram

Lauren Lane, 31, also posted a series of photos on her Instagram stories, including one with her in what appears to be a hospital bed with Chris Lane leaning over her and another shot of her holding Dutton, as well as photos of her family with the baby and a screenshot of Chris Lane from her Instagram post, which features the text, “Even more in love with you @iamchrislane.”

The “Big, Big Plans” singer, 36, is overjoyed at becoming a father. He posted a video of a landmark moment for him.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CP9ZT79nS0x

“It’s my first time holding him,” he says as he sits with Dutton.

“Words can’t describe the love i feel inside my heart for this little man!” he captioned the clip. “Thanks for all the prayers. I will never understand how @laurenlane birthed a 9 pound baby! DUTTON WALKER LANE welcome to the world.”

Lauren and Chris Lane have become a family of three.laurenlane / Instagram

Lauren Lane, who married Chris Lane in 2019, rose to fame when she got engaged to Ben Higgins, who appeared on “The Bachelor” during its 20th season.

In December, she announced she and her husband were expecting a baby.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CIeVhhYBbQy

“A dream. Except I’m not dreaming. I’m wide awake,” she wrote on Instagram while posting a video of an ultrasound.

“Holding your dads hand, watching you dance around in my belly. Listening to your little heart beat. My new favorite sound. A miracle. New life. Our sweet baby. Thank you Jesus! All the glory belongs to You.”

