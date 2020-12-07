Former 'Bachelor' star Lauren Bushnell expecting 1st child with Chris Lane

Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane have some big, big news! "The Bachelor” alum and country music star announced in twin Instagram posts that they are expecting their first child together.

Bushnell, 30, shared a video of her ultrasound to Instagram set to the song that her husband wrote for her and played during their engagement, “Big, Big Plans.”

“A dream ☁️ Except I’m not dreaming. I’m wide awake,” she wrote. “Holding your dads hand, watching you dance around in my belly. Listening to your little heart beat. My new favorite sound. A miracle. New life. Our sweet baby. Thank you Jesus! All the glory belongs to You.”

Lane joked in his wife’s comments, writing, “Hunni when were you gonna tell me you were pregnant?”

The 36-year-old country singer shared the same post to his Instagram, writing, “Prayer works! Hope you look like your Mama.”

In March 2019, Bushnell made the move from Los Angeles to move into Lane's home in Nashville, Tennessee. The couple got engaged at Bushnell’s family home in Oregon months later in June. They tied the knot in October 2019 in a private ceremony in Nashville, E! reported.

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell. Jason Kempin / Getty Images for CMT

Bushnell was previously engaged to “The Bachelor” season 20 star, Ben Higgins.

The reality star got candid on Instagram over the summer in a “husband appreciation post” about her future plans with Lane, reflecting a year after their engagement.

“I don’t know what I did to deserve this man,” she wrote. “About to get personal but I am very excited to start a family and get asked when we are having kids ALL the time but it just hasn’t happened yet.”

She continued, adding, “When I was talking about it with Chris he said ‘well, have you prayed about it?’ I said ‘well, yes’ and he responded ‘Have you really prayed hard about it. If that’s what we really want, pray, and know it will happen in God’s time if it’s what He wants for us!! I’ll pray with you!’”

“As I write this now I literally have tears streaming down my face because I cannot image living life without you @iamchrislane,” she concluded her heartwarming post. “I am so lucky I get to wake up next to you every morning, lucky I get to pray next to you and am continually humbled by your heart of gold.”