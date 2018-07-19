Kylie Jenner reignites parenting debate after piercing baby Stormi's ears

share tweet pin email

Last week, new mom Kylie Jenner shared an extra sweet Snapchat of her adorable 5-month-old daughter, Stormi. In the since-expired post, Jenner was seen playing with the baby, revealing just how much she adores her bundle of joy.

In between all the cuddles and kisses, however, eagle-eyed viewers spotted tiny stud earrings on Stormi's ears, which resurfaced the same parenting debate that Jenner's big sister and fellow new mom, Khloe Kardashian, found herself in the middle of just weeks ago: Is it OK to pierce an infant's ears?

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 18, 2018 at 12:13pm PDT

Vocal fans and critics took to social media to chime in on the controversy. Some chastised Jenner for not giving her daughter a chance to decide on ear piercings when she grows up.

People are defending Kylie Jenner for piercing her 5 month old babies ears should try having a bit of metal stabbed through your ear when you're unable to even understand what's going on. — Future Fossil (@Thought_Fiction) July 18, 2018

Do you understand what bodily autonomy means? Itâs about deciding what happens to your body. Itâs not medically necessary. Itâs purely cosmetic. — Camri Lane (@aka_Spiderwoman) July 18, 2018

Meanwhile, others rushed to the reality TV star's defense.

Why are people so concerned at Kylie piercing her daughterâs ear at 5 months? I was like 2 hours old when mine were pierced. — Andrea Ortega (@dereaaaa_ortega) July 13, 2018

I canât believe that kylie piercing her babyâs ear is something thatâs up for debate. when my sister was born they pierced her ears at the hospital. i thought it was normal for babies to get their ears pierced ð¤¦âï¸ð¤·âï¸ — NancyAshley (@_NancyAshley) July 18, 2018

The infant ear-piercing debate resurfaces often. Some parents say it's a family or cultural tradition, while others say it just inflicts pain for cosmetic purposes.

When Kardashian was criticized last month for piercing her baby daughter True's ears, TODAY Parents reached out to Dr. Bill Bush, pediatrician-in-chief at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to weigh in with a medical opinion.

"I don't have a good reason to say that (parents can't have a baby's ears pierced)," he said. "Caring for an infant with pierced ears is no different than caring for another child, except (in a baby's case) it's up to the parent to care for (the child's ears)."

If a parent does choose to pierce the infant's ears, Bush encouraged the use of safety backs to prevent the earrings from being pulled out.