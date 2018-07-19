Kylie Jenner reignites parenting debate after piercing baby Stormi's ears

Last week, new mom Kylie Jenner shared an extra sweet Snapchat of her adorable 5-month-old daughter, Stormi. In the since-expired post, Jenner was seen playing with the baby, revealing just how much she adores her bundle of joy.
In between all the cuddles and kisses, however, eagle-eyed viewers spotted tiny stud earrings on Stormi's ears, which resurfaced the same parenting debate that Jenner's big sister and fellow new mom, Khloe Kardashian, found herself in the middle of just weeks ago: Is it OK to pierce an infant's ears?
Vocal fans and critics took to social media to chime in on the controversy. Some chastised Jenner for not giving her daughter a chance to decide on ear piercings when she grows up.
Meanwhile, others rushed to the reality TV star's defense.
The infant ear-piercing debate resurfaces often. Some parents say it's a family or cultural tradition, while others say it just inflicts pain for cosmetic purposes.
When Kardashian was criticized last month for piercing her baby daughter True's ears, TODAY Parents reached out to Dr. Bill Bush, pediatrician-in-chief at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to weigh in with a medical opinion.
"I don't have a good reason to say that (parents can't have a baby's ears pierced)," he said. "Caring for an infant with pierced ears is no different than caring for another child, except (in a baby's case) it's up to the parent to care for (the child's ears)."
If a parent does choose to pierce the infant's ears, Bush encouraged the use of safety backs to prevent the earrings from being pulled out.