More than a year after intense flooding killed dozens of people and wrecked infrastructure in Eastern Kentucky, many families across the state are still in need of relief.

Housing continues to be a major issue, with families struggling to afford home repairs or pay for new houses in higher-up places.

TODAY reporter Cynthia McFadden toured the area with Save the Children ambassador Jennifer Garner to highlight the recovery efforts happening in the area to this day.

What organizations are still working to help those affected by the floods?

These verified organizations and community groups are working to help those affected by the Kentucky floods, more than one year later.

Save the Children

Save the Children continues to give aid to families affected by the floods, putting donations towards rural communities in Eastern Kentucky to help with relief that schools and homes need.

Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear launched the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund in July 2022. The fund, still active, has raised more than $13 million, and allocations of the donations include building new homes, home repair, funeral expenses and FEMA assistance checks.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation Flood Relief Fund

The Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation is accepting donations to aid healthcare, education and community involvement in the Eastern Kentucky and Southern West Virginia areas. You can also buy T-shirts and sweatshirts to help affected communities.

Kentucky American Red Cross

There are five American Red Cross chapters throughout Kentucky, which have emergency relief programs and systems in place.

KSR Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund

Kentucky Sports Radio and the Kentucky Chamber Foundation teamed up on a fundraiser for community relief and resources for Eastern Kentucky to rebuild following the tragedy.

Housing Development Alliance

The Housing Development Alliance is an affordable housing developer in Eastern Kentucky which has built hundreds of homes for residents and continues to repair homes for those affected by the floods. They are taking donations on their website.

Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky

The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky continues to work in the Southeastern region of Kentucky, providing resources, scholarships and grants to families and communities affected by the floods.

Breathitt County Long Term Recovery Team

The Breathitt County Long Term Recovery Team is a group of local volunteers and FEMA members who continue to support families and community members struggling with long term relief. They also have an active Facebook page with updated information on grants and programs community members can apply for.

The United Methodist Committee on Relief

The United Methodist Committee on Relief is taking on new cases of Eastern Kentucky residents affected by the floods to help them rebuild.