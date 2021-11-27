Kate Beckinsale pranks her daughter Lily with viral NSFW pic of Madonna

Kate Beckinsale found the perfect way to prank her daughter Lily.

In a text exchange she shared on Instagram, Beckinsale attempted to play a little joke on her 22-year-old daughter, who she shares with ex Michael Sheen, by pretending she was going to post a suggestive photo.

The “Serendipity” star shared a picture of a woman’s legs bearing fishnets and a pair of black heels sticking out from under a bed. Though Beckinsale pretended it was her in the photo, in reality, it was a photo that Madonna had previously shared on her own Instagram.

“Do you think it’s too much that I posted this,” Beckinsale texted to her daughter beneath the photo. “The thing is my a— looks good.”

Lily responded, “I’m a little confused I must say,” before adding another message, “I do think it’s a little much but it’s also very arty.”

The 48-year-old actor didn’t let the joke continue on for very long, admitting that the photo was actually of Madonna, not her.

“Like I’d ever,” she said. “I can’t believe you can’t recognise your own mothers anus from under the bed.”

Her daughter described their text exchange as a “ducking rollercoaztwr,” to which Beckinsale responded, “Ha ha I’m snorting.”

“I couldn’t even sign onto Instagram and check I was so confused,” Lily wrote back. “I’m so relieved. I legit sat down to deal w that. My coworker came up and asked if I was on break.”

After telling her daughter that she was crying, Lily responded, “Me too tears of happiness.”

Though, in a second text, she did admit that she wouldn’t be embarrassed had her mom actually posted that photo, but would instead be concerned.

“As if I’d take and post that you maniac,” Beckinsale said before Lily replied, “No I know that why it was so jarring.”

Beckinsale sent one last message where she tried to poke holes in the logic of her taking the photo, explaining, “Well quite also what am I doing under the bed and when did I get that rug.”

“@lily_sheen had a fright. God bless @madonna 💕,” Beckinsale captioned the post.

In the comments, fans and fellow celebrities had a nice laugh at the actor’s prank.

“I could tell that wasn’t you,” Selma Blair wrote. “Also @lily_sheen is very open minded. Madonna, is very open as well, I see.”

One fan appreciated Lily’s attempt to be kind to her mom, writing, “‘But it's also very arty’ oh bless her she was trying so hard to be nice.”

Another fan, however, wasn’t a fan of the hate that Madonna was receiving, writing, “Everyone is hating on Madonna, but this type of provocation has always been her brand. There’s other famous (and barely famous) people on ig doing the same s—t and getting a pass … honestly if it makes her happy that’s fine with me.”

Beckinsale had to agree with the commenter, replying back, “totally agree no hate . We need Madonna to be Madonna always ❤️.”

The photo Beckinsale shared of Madonna had been posted on Instagram, but was eventually taken down along with many others by the social platform. The 63-year-old singer clapped back in a second post where she reshared the pictures, slamming Instagram for removing the photo and denouncing censorship.

The pop icon shared ten photos in a carousel post on Thanksgiving, posing provocatively in various positions in bed, including a couple of shots emerging from underneath the frame.

“The reason they gave my management that does not handle my account was that a small portion of my nipple was exposed,” she wrote. “It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple. As if that is the only part of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualized. The nipple that nourishes the baby!”

Madonna called out the double standard for men and women when it comes to censorship, adding, “Can’t a mans nipple be experienced as erotic ??!! And what about a woman’s a— which is never censored anywhere.”

“Giving thanks that I have managed to maintain my sanity through four decades of censorship…… sexism……ageism and misogyny,” she continued. “Perfectly timed with the lies we have been raised to believe about the pilgrims peacefully breaking bread with the Native American Indians when they landed on Plymouth Rock! God bless America 🇺🇸♥️❌ #artistsareheretodisturbthepeace.”

Regardless, Madonna's photo showing her bum from under the bed inspired not only Beckinsale's prank but countless other memes as well.

Many social media users enjoyed imagining what she was looking for beneath her mattress, while others likened her post to imagery during an iconic moment from "The Wizard of Oz."