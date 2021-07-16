Julia Roberts' daughter, 16, hits the Cannes red carpet with her dad

Julia Roberts' daughter, Hazel Moder, just made a rare red carpet appearance with someone very special: her dad, Danny Moder.

The 16-year-old attended the premiere of "Flag Day" at the Cannes Film Festival this week.

The teen looked chic in a peach, lacy shirtdress and black patent Mary Janes. Hazel kept her beauty look simple, wearing a wavy ponytail.

Talk about an epic dad/daughter date night. P. Lehman / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

We rarely see photos of Hazel and her two siblings since their famous parents keep a relatively low profile, so it was a sweet surprise to see the teen join her dad on the red carpet.

Just last month, Moder also shared a rare video of Hazel's 14-year-old brother, Henry, skateboarding a week after his 14th birthday.

"Turning 14…. turning in the air… summers turn. Ya Henry," he wrote.

Moder and Roberts have been married since 2002 and also have a 16-year-old son named Phinnaeus, who is Hazel's twin.

In 2019, Moder shared a sweet family photo to celebrate Mother's Day and gave a glimpse at how quickly his kids are growing up.

"That pretty mama in the middle," he wrote on Instagram. "We love you so much."

Last summer, Roberts posted on Instagram to celebrate 18 years of marriage with her husband. "✨18 years✨ #heckyes," she captioned the post.

The family is pretty private but also made a rare public outing in 2015 when they attended the launch of surfer Kelly Slater's new clothing line, Outerknown.

A rare sighting of the stunning family, circa 2015. Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

