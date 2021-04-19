IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY's Mother's Day Plaza is here! Score up to 40% off exclusive deals

Jessica Biel opens up about bond her and Justin Timberlake's 2 sons share

"They just laugh at each other all day long."
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Jessica Biel’s kids are two peas in a pod.

The “Sinner” star says her and husband Justin Timberlake’s two sons, Silas, 6, and Phineas, reportedly born last summer, have a real connection.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

"It is so cute to see these two together because they both think the other one is hilarious,” she said Monday during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

“Silas, he is the performer, he wants to make the jokes and he wants all the attention on him, so Phin only has eyes for him. And everything Silas does is hilarious, and then anything Phin does is hilarious. So they just laugh at each other all day long. It is so cute."

Biel, 39, was also asked if having two kids is more difficult than one.

Justin Timberlake confirms he and Jessica Biel welcomed 2nd child

Jan. 18, 202101:10

“Oh, my gosh, yes,” she said. “A very wise friend of mine said, 'One is a lot, and two is a thousand.' And I said, ‘Oh, my God, you’re right.’ That is exactly the way it feels. You are just, man-on-man defense, one person's over here, the other person's over here. It is a wild, crazy, fun ride."

Biel and Timberlake are also knee-deep in getting Phineas to sleep through the night, which is proving to be a challenge. She said things were improving and she and Timberlake were getting some rest, but that’s all changed.

“It did get better,” she said. “We started to sleep train and he was doing so great, and then all of his teeth started to come in. And now nobody is sleeping again.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBtG41zBZ0w

Biel also said she hates letting her baby cry, but she and Timberlake have some experience in this area.

"It's so hard to let them cry even for a few minutes, and that’s sort of the sleep training we were doing, which is you just let them go for a couple of minutes,” she said. “And then you go in, and you go, ‘You’re good. You’re fine.’ Phin did a beautiful job. He did a great job.

“We never really followed through with Silas in a big way with the sleep training. I think it was also first child, we were nervous, we couldn't bear the thought. Now we're just like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah, you're going to be fine. You're going to make it. You'll be OK.'"

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.