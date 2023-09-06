Hoda celebrates Haley and Hope's first day of school: 'I was so excited'

Hoda Kotb is giddy as her kids head back to school.

Hoda left TODAY for a bit on Sept. 6 to help daughters Haley, 6, and Hope, 4, return to school, but was back for TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

“I was so excited,” she told co-host Jenna Bush Hager. “So, I left the set at 7:30 and I live about 20 minutes from 30 Rock. So, I zipped home, got my kids their backpacks. They were all ready. They were busting. Haley’s going into first (grade) and Hopey’s going into pre-K and they go to the same school, for the first time together.”

Hope, left, and Haley, right, geared up for a new school year. TODAY

A photo of Hope and Haley holding a “first day of school 2023-2024” sign appeared on the screen prompting Hoda to cheer, followed by another picture of the kids with Hoda and her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman.

“It was so fun,” Hoda said, sharing that her oldest embraced the new school year without batting an eyelash.

“It was such a fun day and the first day of school can be scary,” she continued. “Haley just went sprinting off with her friends. It was like, ‘Bye.’ And we’re like, ‘OK. Have a great day.’ She was gone, just dust.”

“Doesn’t that make you kind of proud?” Jenna asked.

“Yes!” Hoda exclaimed.

Joel and Hoda helped the girls kick off a new school year. TODAY

“You’ve done your job,” Jenna said.

Hoda's younger daughter, Hope, also settled in easily.

“And Hopey’s first day in a new school and she was great,” she said. “She just kind of started playing with some people and then they do a phase-in, so she stayed for about an hour.”

Hoda shared that she loves this time of year and how it represents a chance to reset.

“I got to tell you, the first day of school, the new outfit, the fresh backpack, the new beginning. So shiny and happy.”