Something about making it through a pandemic holiday season with kids brings out the funny from parents.

This week, they're cracking us up with their takes on the joys of making holiday memories with their kids at a very weird time. So laugh along with us as we count down the funniest parents on the internet.

I’ve found that if you make a pesto sauce but offer it to your toddler as pasta with “grinch sauce”, they still won’t eat it. — WTFDAD (@daddydoubts) December 15, 2020

3.5 is angry that his brother is holding his hand.



In a photo.



From 3 years ago. — Anecdotal Birthcontrol (@AnecdtlBrthCtrl) December 16, 2020

So romantic...

Me [walking in the house]: Man, it's cold out.



Wife: It's winter. That tends to happen every year around this time.



Me: Our love story should be made into a movie. — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) December 15, 2020

Sometimes I can tell my husband is in the mood for an adventure because he asks me for directions somewhere — Arianna Bradford (@thearibradford) December 15, 2020

Husband and I couldn't keep a plant alive so we moved straight to raising kids. — Laura Marie (@lmegordon) December 16, 2020

This is real.

Men, unless you’re a 40s detective, don’t wear a brown trenchcoat. You look like you’re about to flash someone, and we don’t need that. — Marcus A. Stricklin (@marcusthetoken) December 15, 2020

Soooo do I buy a planner for next year or no? — Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) December 16, 2020

If your diet plan doesn’t include eating pretzels with Nutella at 11pm, I’m not interested. — Snarky Mommy (@SnarkyMommy78) December 15, 2020

My kids are fighting over the last blueberry pancake so I cut it in half. But one side was bigger and had more blueberries. They decided to cut the halves in half. Now they’re fighting over the bigger, bigger blueberry half. I’m just thankful I don’t have to split my wine in half — Rhyming Mama (@sarabellab123) December 12, 2020

Rage-Hoovering is everything.

Gone in 60 seconds, but it’s just the groceries I bought for my kids — Satirical Mommy (@MommySatirical) December 15, 2020

For the record...I would rather drive to work in a blizzard than work from home while home-schooling, feeding, referring, cleaning up after, and non-stop shushing three kids. #momsforsnowdays — suzanne hayes (@shayes613) December 16, 2020

I’m so old that when I was a kid a snow day meant no school — Real Life Mommy (@reallifemommy3) December 16, 2020

Same thing.

Hear me out, a video game idea for how to be the best dad. except all you're doing is turning off light switches in a house as fast as you can to save money — Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) December 15, 2020

And it's a beautiful chapter...