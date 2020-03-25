The funniest posts from parents about homeschooling

Most parents have been teaching their kids from home for a few weeks due to the spread of coronavirus, but if we're being honest, it feels like we've been playing homeschool for approximately 15 years.

From toddlers refusing to cooperate to older kids complaining constantly about the work they have to complete, home learning is a challenge and we've all gained a new appreciation for our kids' teachers.

In between threatening to take away video games if kids don't complete their math assignment and thinking of creative ways to get a preschooler to learn colors, the funny parents of the internet have not disappointed, sharing hilarious truths about life in the home-learning-trenches on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

So take a break from lesson planning and prepare to laugh away some of your quarantine stress.

Everything's fine

Boss [on phone]: How are things going?



Me: *gazing out the window at my kids strangling each other whilst jumping barefoot in the trampoline* Great! — Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) March 25, 2020

Terrifying

Fractions are hard

If you had asked me what the hardest part of battling a global pandemic would be I would have never guessed, “teaching elementary school math.” — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) March 23, 2020

Looks familiar

Not OK at all

Check on your friends stuck in quarantine with kids that never stop talking.



We are NOT ok. — MomTransparenting (@momtransparent1) March 22, 2020

Definitely winning

I told the kids we we were starting homeschool at 9am and they all are hiding from me in their rooms with the doors locked so is this winning? It feels like winning. — Divergent Mama (@Divergentmama) March 23, 2020

Here's Johnny!

LEGO now counts as an elective

Aww

What a crazy world— my 5yo just requested me to please not be loud or crazy because she has a call at 10 with her class. — #hashtagtacos 🌮 (@VicVijayakumar) March 24, 2020

We feel this on a deep level

I asked my daughter if she wanted to play a game and she said, “I just want to be awone.”



If that isn’t a huge quarantine mood, I don’t know what is. — Mommy Uncensored (@amomuncensored) March 25, 2020

Math is stressful

So thoughtful...

I moved a table into the living room so the kids now have a cute little workspace/desk area to sit at while they whine. — Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) March 23, 2020

Sending our condolences to your family

I just did twenty minutes of phys ed exercises with my fourth grader.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in my memory. — Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) March 24, 2020

We love "life skills" days

Mystery solved

In about five minutes it’s gonna be Dad, in the living room, with the 9yo’s recorder. https://t.co/St6z2b1pct — Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) March 24, 2020

Pass the tequila

25 years from now kids everywhere will be like “I remember the spring of 2020, that’s when I learned how much liquor it takes to be a parent” — Dave (@pittdave13) March 24, 2020

Hang in there, Sue

Just checking...

