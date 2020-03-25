Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak

The funniest posts from parents about homeschooling

Social media is filled with parents making jokes about the struggles of teaching kids at home, and we're here for it.

By Terri Peters

Most parents have been teaching their kids from home for a few weeks due to the spread of coronavirus, but if we're being honest, it feels like we've been playing homeschool for approximately 15 years.

From toddlers refusing to cooperate to older kids complaining constantly about the work they have to complete, home learning is a challenge and we've all gained a new appreciation for our kids' teachers.

In between threatening to take away video games if kids don't complete their math assignment and thinking of creative ways to get a preschooler to learn colors, the funny parents of the internet have not disappointed, sharing hilarious truths about life in the home-learning-trenches on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

So take a break from lesson planning and prepare to laugh away some of your quarantine stress.

Everything's fine

Terrifying

Fractions are hard

Let us know!

https://www.instagram.com/p/B92gKdRlmse

Looks familiar

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-CanyRgi1_

Not OK at all

Definitely winning

Here's Johnny!

https://www.instagram.com/p/B94U5cRJKEm

LEGO now counts as an elective

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-HuUE8gfdp

Aww

We feel this on a deep level

Math is stressful

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-ItvtQBTqy

So thoughtful...

Sending our condolences to your family

We love "life skills" days

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-HAr9AhSD8

Mystery solved

Pass the tequila

Hang in there, Sue

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-KZqWADhxQ

Just checking...

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-Kmb-XFp8p

Savannah and Jenna talk challenges of being at home with the kids

March 25, 202004:01
Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com and editor of the TODAY Parenting Team. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, Terri can be found feeding her backyard flock of chickens or exploring Florida's theme parks and beaches with her family.