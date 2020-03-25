The funniest posts from parents about homeschooling

Most parents have been teaching their kids from home for a few weeks due to the spread of coronavirus, but if we're being honest, it feels like we've been playing homeschool for approximately 15 years.
From toddlers refusing to cooperate to older kids complaining constantly about the work they have to complete, home learning is a challenge and we've all gained a new appreciation for our kids' teachers.
In between threatening to take away video games if kids don't complete their math assignment and thinking of creative ways to get a preschooler to learn colors, the funny parents of the internet have not disappointed, sharing hilarious truths about life in the home-learning-trenches on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
So take a break from lesson planning and prepare to laugh away some of your quarantine stress.
Everything's fine
Terrifying
Fractions are hard
Let us know!
Looks familiar
Not OK at all
Definitely winning
Here's Johnny!
LEGO now counts as an elective
Aww
We feel this on a deep level
Math is stressful
So thoughtful...
Sending our condolences to your family
We love "life skills" days
Mystery solved
Pass the tequila
Hang in there, Sue
Just checking...
